World War II soldier Lyle Reab was missing in action for 77 years, is now coming home

On Friday morning, the remains of Army Private Lyle W. Reab will be transported from Omaha to Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora.
On Tuesday, Reab will be buried at Lerton Cemetery, south of Giltner.
The homecoming of Lyle Reab has been a long time coming. The World War II soldier was only 22 when he died in Germany in 1944.
Reab was born in Phillips on Nov. 9, 1921, and spent most of his short life in Giltner. After being missing in action for 77 years, his remains were identified in February of this year.
“We’re trying to organize an escort for him coming out of Omaha,” said Karen Thomas of Battle Creek, whose father is Reab’s first cousin.
An honor guard from Fort Riley, Kan., will present military honors. The American Legion Riders also will be present.
Reab was the only child of Daisy (Croxen) and Harry Reab. Harry died in 1973 and Daisy passed away in 1988.
Thomas’ father, Dale Croxen, is the son of David Croxen, who was Daisy’s brother. Dale, who is 94, lives in Tilden. He and his two sisters, Arlene Koenig of Lincoln and Opal Bartos of O’Neill, will attend Tuesday’s funeral.
“We’re thrilled to get him back with his parents. They waited a long, long time for this,” said Rita Lindahl of Tilden, who is Thomas’ sister.
It was always their wish “to have him back,” Lindahl said. Family members are “just looking forward to bringing him home.”
The Reabs left behind a burial plot and headstone for their son. He will be buried next to his mother.
Lindahl, 71, knew Reab’s parents.
“Harry and Daisy were really nice people, so I’m glad they have him back,” she said.
Dale Croxen remembers playing with Lyle Reab when he was a kid, his daughters say.
Croxen had an older brother, Eldon, who was closer in age to Reab. “So the three of them were close enough in age that they played together,” Lindahl said.
Reab graduated from Giltner High School in 1939. After helping his father with his trucking business, he entered the Army on June 28, 1942. Reab was reported missing in action on Nov. 9, 1944, near Vossenack, Germany. Unidentified remains were recovered from a foxhole on the southeastern end of Vossenack in March 1948.
Labeled an unknown soldier, he was buried in 1949 at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium. His remains were disinterred in June 2018 and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base for identification.
A young man in the Netherlands is familiar with Reab’s story.
In 2015, Ron Busschers adopted Reab’s name, which is included on a large plaque on the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial’s Wall of Missing Soldiers. That wall is located in the village of Margraten.
Busschers, 32, has been in frequent contact with genealogist Terri Mabon, who lives north of Phillips.
Busschers has visited the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium, where the cross reads, “Here rests in honored glory a comrade in arms known but to God.”
Mabon thinks it’s great when young people are interested in figures such as Reab.
In Europe, people felt the effects of World War II more directly, Mabon said.
Busschers’ grandmother is still alive. She and her husband shared stories with him about what life was like during World War II.
The Netherlands, and she assumes all of Europe, “is so appreciative of what the Americans did to actually save them,” Mabon said.
Busschers has visited the Ardennes American Cemetery on Reab’s birthday, sometimes bringing flowers. He plans to tell his son the story of Lyle Reab, and hopes to visit his Nebraska burial site when COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.
Thomas and Lindahl have tried to spread the word to the Reab side of the family about the funeral.
“We’ve had phone calls and they’ve told us stories about the Croxen boys,” Lindahl said.
“It’s been a history lesson. So it’s been really interesting and we’ll be glad to meet some of these people that we’ve talked to on the phone.”
Thomas and Lindahl have two living siblings. Sharon lives in Arizona and Bill is in Florida.
Reab wasn’t the only member of the Croxen-Reab clan who fought for his country.
Eldon Croxen fought in Germany during World War II.
“And he was shot up really pretty bad,” Lindahl said.
He spent a full year in a hospital recuperating, and managed to make it home. He died in 2005.