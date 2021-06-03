World War II soldier Lyle Reab was missing in action for 77 years, is now coming home

On Friday morning, the remains of Army Private Lyle W. Reab will be transported from Omaha to Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora.

On Tuesday, Reab will be buried at Lerton Cemetery, south of Giltner.

The homecoming of Lyle Reab has been a long time coming. The World War II soldier was only 22 when he died in Germany in 1944.

Reab was born in Phillips on Nov. 9, 1921, and spent most of his short life in Giltner. After being missing in action for 77 years, his remains were identified in February of this year.

“We’re trying to organize an escort for him coming out of Omaha,” said Karen Thomas of Battle Creek, whose father is Reab’s first cousin.

An honor guard from Fort Riley, Kan., will present military honors. The American Legion Riders also will be present.

Reab was the only child of Daisy (Croxen) and Harry Reab. Harry died in 1973 and Daisy passed away in 1988.

Thomas’ father, Dale Croxen, is the son of David Croxen, who was Daisy’s brother. Dale, who is 94, lives in Tilden. He and his two sisters, Arlene Koenig of Lincoln and Opal Bartos of O’Neill, will attend Tuesday’s funeral.