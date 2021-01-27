World Wetlands Day highlights Crane Trust preservation efforts

The role the Crane Trust plays year-round managing wet meadows on which cranes and other species depend for survival will be recognized Feb. 2 on World Wetlands Day.

World Wetlands Day will mark the 50th anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted on Feb. 2, 1971.

Wetlands worldwide are disappearing due to development, erosion and a lack of freshwater inflow to bring sediments, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Today, less than half of the original wetlands remain.

Although sandhill cranes feeding in cornfields are a common sight in central Nebraska, they historically found most of their food in wet meadows along the Platte River, said Chuck Cooper, chief executive officer of the Crane Trust.

Cooper said much of the cranes’ natural diet consists of proteins provided by crustaceans, worms and snakes.

Since 1978, the Crane Trust has worked to preserve meadows, prairie and other habitat for whooping cranes, sandhill cranes and other species. The trust owns or manages approximately 10,000 acres.

That includes Mormon and Shoemaker Islands, which total about 5,000 acres and constitute the largest contiguous expanse of wet meadow and lowland tallgrass prairie in the central Platte River Valley.