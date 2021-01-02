Worn-out school building to be torn down in Hordville

He added that G&G plans recycle the majority of the bricks from the demolished school building to be sent to southern states.

“Then, he would bring in a crew that would recycle the bricks off site, which would mean cleaning them off, stacking and sorting them,” Blase said. “Then, they ship them off on trucks to the south.”

Blase said there was not any potential to renovate or restore the original school building due to its age and condition. He said a number of village residents questioned whether the building could be turned into apartments, but that this would not be feasible as it would have to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and would need upgraded wiring.

The village did not want to sell the building, Blase said, as it did not want it to become a hazard to the community.

“People say, ‘I hate to see it go,’ but they totally get it and understand that we are doing it (demolition) so it does not create an economic impact on the future of Hordville,” he said. “Upkeep on something like that eventually could get really expensive. If something happens, then you have you to make a decision anyway. We let it sit for a while, but we decided to be proactive, take it down and make it a benefit for us, instead of making it a liability.”