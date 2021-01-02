Worn-out school building to be torn down in Hordville

HORDVILLE — A 109-year old school building soon will be demolished.
The Hordville Village Board voted last month (in December) to accept an approximately $78,000 bid from G&G Dozer of Caney, Kan. to demolish the original three-story brick structure.
Rod Blase, a Hordville village board member currently serving as acting chair, said the original school building, which opened in January 1912, has been vacant since 2007 following a 2004 decision by the High Plains school district to close the Hordville site and give it to the Village of Hordville.
Blase said the original school building is connected via a long brick walkway to a newer addition built in 1959, which currently serves as the Hordville Events Center. Neither the walkway or the events center will be demolished.
While the original building was not falling down, Blase said it was eventually going to cost Hordville money to keep it viable “for really no reason at all other than memories,” so the village board decided to pursue bids to demolish it.
Blase said that prior to the demolition, the Village of Hordville paid $11,000 remove all the asbestos from the original school building. He said G&G Dozer is expected to begin work at the site on Jan. 18.
“He (representative from G&G Dozer) was saying that he could probably have it down in less a month,” Blase said.
He added that G&G plans recycle the majority of the bricks from the demolished school building to be sent to southern states.
“Then, he would bring in a crew that would recycle the bricks off site, which would mean cleaning them off, stacking and sorting them,” Blase said. “Then, they ship them off on trucks to the south.”
Blase said there was not any potential to renovate or restore the original school building due to its age and condition. He said a number of village residents questioned whether the building could be turned into apartments, but that this would not be feasible as it would have to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and would need upgraded wiring.
The village did not want to sell the building, Blase said, as it did not want it to become a hazard to the community.
“People say, ‘I hate to see it go,’ but they totally get it and understand that we are doing it (demolition) so it does not create an economic impact on the future of Hordville,” he said. “Upkeep on something like that eventually could get really expensive. If something happens, then you have you to make a decision anyway. We let it sit for a while, but we decided to be proactive, take it down and make it a benefit for us, instead of making it a liability.”
Since acquiring the school building in 2007, Blase said the Village of Hordville has done a number of renovations to what is now its events center, including adding air conditioning and installing ADA-accessible restrooms. He said the demolition of the original school building will allow the village to make further improvements to the events center.
“We are going to have to put in some service doors and parking lot, do some landscaping work and quite a few other things,” Blase said. “This (demolition) would create a space adjacent to that same block as the events center to give us some paved or gravel parking lot. Then, it would also give us another service entrance to the building for different things. It would also give us a good exit for the building, too. We do have several, but this would give us another one.”