'Would you chew blue goo?:' Grand Island Library celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday

Library employee Laura Fentress took on quite a challenge Wednesday morning, reading Dr. Seuss’ “Fox in Socks” to a large group of children.

If you don’t think that’s tough, try reading this out loud:

“When a fox is in the bottle where the tweetle beetles battle with their paddles in a puddle on a noodle-eating poodle, THIS is what they call ... a tweetle beetle noodle poodle bottled paddled muddled duddled fuddled wuddled fox in socks, sir!”

Fentress, the youth and family services librarian, took a break once in a while to keep the kids involved.

After reading about chewing new blue goo, Fentress asked the kids, “Would you chew blue goo?”

She also mentioned the long-running popularity of the “Cat in the Hat” author. “Your parents probably read Dr. Seuss,” she said. So did her parents.

Staff members wore clothing appropriate for the occasion, which was the Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash.

Roy Swan, husband of library director Celine Swan, was dressed as the Cat in the Hat. His hands were covered with large white mittens.

“I borrowed these from Minnie Mouse,” he said.

Swan was carrying a fish bowl, attached to the end of an umbrella. “If any fish go missing, it wasn’t me,” he said.

Fentress and fellow staff member Elle Supencheck were identified as Thing 1 and Thing 2. They wore red jumpsuits and blue wigs.

In addition to listening to “Fox in Socks,” the kids recited the Reader’s Pledge, led by Fentress. Six kids won Dr. Seuss books in a drawing.

The children then dispersed to take part in a variety of activities, each with a connection to a Dr. Seuss book.

Hayden Skalka, for instance, tossed “Wocket” bean bags, inspired by “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket.” Hayden, 3 1/2, was accompanied by his grandmother, Cindy Willey.

Juan Rodriguez, 8, and his 11-year-old cousin, Gabriel Rodriguez, had fun playing Wiffle ball toss.

Riley Messersmith, 6, and Armani Torres, 5, amused themselves with a bowling game. Riley, by the way, was the proud winner of the Dr. Seuss book, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

Noelle Hunter, 8, proved adept at jumping rope. Her favorite Dr. Seuss book is “Green Eggs and Ham.”

At one table, 6-year-old Scarlett Howe was coloring a fox with a purple crayon. “My favorite color is turquoise,” she said. “Because it reminds me of a pool.”

Also coloring at the table were Anna Esparza, 4, and Nora Full, 6.

At another table were Brianna Tinajero, 9, her sister, Allesadra, 4, and a friend, Sophia Hack, 8. The three girls take dance together. Brianna and Sophia are both in gymnastics. The Tinajeros were with their mom. Sophia was with her mother, her brother Preston and her grandmother, Brenda Hack.

Asked about favorite books, the group talked about the Madeline series, “The Magic School Bus” and Eric Carle, author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

But one big question remains:

Why was Grand Island Public Library celebrating Seuss’ birthday on Wednesday, when he was born on March 2?

That’s true, Celine Swan said. But the library holds the celebration this week “in order to celebrate with our kiddos in Grand Island.”

This is spring break week in Grand Island. The local celebration actually began last Friday because Seuss deserves a really long birthday, Swan said.

This is also Read Across America week, she said. “And it’s just important that we get our kids reading, especially when they’re out of school.”

This week’s snow and cold make it a good time “to curl up with a book,” said Swan, who was wearing a Cat in the Hat hat.

Dr. Seuss’ birthday is celebrated nationwide in conjunction with the National Education Association.

Many people have told Swan that “I started reading just because I loved Dr. Seuss books.”

“That was the hook. We need more hooks,” especially now since kids’ reading scores are way down, she said.

But compared to a year ago, more kids are visiting the Grand Island Public Library, she said. The numbers have more than doubled.

At the end of Wednesday’s birthday bash, kids were given Goldfish crackers, water and prepackaged cupcakes.