Wreaths Across America: Group hopes to place wreaths on all 1,391 grave sites at veterans cemetery

If organizers of the annual Wreaths Across America project can raise $21,000, wreaths will be placed in December on all 1,391 grave sites at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island.

The wreaths will be laid upon the headstones Dec. 19, which is National Wreaths Across America Day.

The local effort is a partnership between VFW Auxiliary 1347 and Grand Island Express.

Last year, wreaths were placed at 1,200 of the graves.

Because not every grave was covered, more money is needed this year.

“So we have a big project ahead of us,” said La Vonne Catron, treasurer of VFW Auxiliary 1347.

It costs $15 to sponsor a veteran’s wreath, each of which is made fresh from a balsam tree. A donation of $75 will sponsor five wreaths.

To make your donation by mail, send it to Grand Island Express in care of Tammie Dimmitt, 432 S. Stuhr Road, Grand Island, NE 68801.

To donate online, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14882/Overview/?relatedId0&modSwdonate.

Two fundraisers will help local organizers toward their goal.