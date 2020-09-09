Wreaths Across America: Group hopes to place wreaths on all 1,391 grave sites at veterans cemetery

If organizers of the annual Wreaths Across America project can raise $21,000, wreaths will be placed in December on all 1,391 grave sites at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island.
The wreaths will be laid upon the headstones Dec. 19, which is National Wreaths Across America Day.
The local effort is a partnership between VFW Auxiliary 1347 and Grand Island Express.
Last year, wreaths were placed at 1,200 of the graves.
Because not every grave was covered, more money is needed this year.
“So we have a big project ahead of us,” said La Vonne Catron, treasurer of VFW Auxiliary 1347.
It costs $15 to sponsor a veteran’s wreath, each of which is made fresh from a balsam tree. A donation of $75 will sponsor five wreaths.
To make your donation by mail, send it to Grand Island Express in care of Tammie Dimmitt, 432 S. Stuhr Road, Grand Island, NE 68801.
To donate online, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14882/Overview/?relatedId0&modSwdonate.
Two fundraisers will help local organizers toward their goal.
One is a car and bike show Oct. 3 in the west parking lot of the United Veterans Club. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the show running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast will be available at the club until 10:30. Refreshments will be served throughout the day. Prizes will be awarded.
The other fundraiser is a poker run Oct. 10 that will begin at Platte River Harley-Davidson.
Special Wreaths Across America T-shirts, made by T-Shirt Engineers, will be sold at both events.
Another fundraiser will be a virtual concert featuring Navy veteran Justin Kane. That concert probably will be on Veterans Day.
Grand Island Express hauls the wreaths from Maine to Nebraska at no charge. A Grand Island Express driver also will deliver a load of wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery.
Last year, close to 400 people attended the Wreaths Across America ceremony inside the United Veterans Club’s Memorial Hall. Because of COVID-19, organizers are not yet sure what form this year’s ceremony will take.
The theme of this year’s event is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”
Catron is assisted in the effort by Billie Herron, who is also a member of VFW Auxiliary 1347. The auxiliary is based at the United Veterans Club.
Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007. Its origins date back to efforts in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.
Each year, more than 2 million wreaths are laid annually across the country and at two overseas cemeteries — one in Luxembourg and the other in the Netherlands.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.