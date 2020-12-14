Wreaths Across America will be Saturday

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery will look different this year.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the committee decided not to have a ceremony with a speaker at the United Veterans Club. Instead, an abbreviated ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on the west edge of the cemetery.
All who attend the service will be required to wear a mask. The traditional minute of silence will be observed, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the national anthem. The formal memorial wreaths will be presented by military members, followed by the playing of taps.
The wreaths for the graves then will be distributed throughout the cemetery. There are wreaths for each of the 1,391 graves this year.
Instructions for placing the wreaths are as follows: To practice social distancing, the boxes of wreaths will be unloaded from the trailer truck prior to the formal ceremony and taken to various spots within the cemetery. Each box contains nine wreaths. After the ceremony, participants will go to one of the boxes and take two wreaths (only three or four people per box), place the wreaths on the gravesites and straighten the bow. They will pause for a moment, state the person’s name and thank that person for serving and sacrificing to our country.
“The cemetery looks especially nice this year after community volunteers cleaned the headstones and employees from Deutsch-Paine reset several large headstones,” according to the news release.
Parking for this event is at a premium. Parking will be permitted on driveways in the cemetery, in the grass areas on Capital and Webb Road near the cemetery and in the strip mall on the west side of Webb Road. Absolutely no parking in the streets is allowed. If able, please carpool.
“It is important that during these challenging times we all take a moment to remember those military members and families who have met and overcome challenges,” the news release says. “We are so grateful to people across this nation for participating in the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
The local effort is a partnership between VFW Auxiliary 1347 and Grand Island Express.
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery is also hosting a Wreaths Across America ceremony for veterans buried at that cemetery. Contact Westlawn for more information regarding that ceremony.
National Wreaths Across America Day will be celebrated Saturday at more than 2,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Each year, more than 2 million sponsored wreaths are laid on veterans’ graves. The locations include Arlington National Cemetery and two overseas cemeteries — one in Luxembourg and the other in the Netherlands.
Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007. Its origins date back to efforts in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.
