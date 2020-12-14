Wreaths Across America will be Saturday

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery will look different this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the committee decided not to have a ceremony with a speaker at the United Veterans Club. Instead, an abbreviated ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on the west edge of the cemetery.

All who attend the service will be required to wear a mask. The traditional minute of silence will be observed, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the national anthem. The formal memorial wreaths will be presented by military members, followed by the playing of taps.

The wreaths for the graves then will be distributed throughout the cemetery. There are wreaths for each of the 1,391 graves this year.