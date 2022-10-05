 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wreaths Across American car show set for Saturday in Grand Island

  • 0
Wreaths Across America car show

From left: a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1970 Oldsmobile Rallye 350 and 1974 Dodge Charger were just some of the classic cars on view at United Veterans Club Saturday to raise funds for a Wreaths Across America event, sponsored by VFW Auxiliary No. 1347. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

 INDEPENDENT FILE

“Find a Way to Serve,” a car and bike show to benefit Wreaths Across America, is set for Saturday at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. in the club’s west parking lot. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle. The show run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Prizes to be awarded include best in show, “Chick Magnet,” WAA committee pic, work in progress and best bike.

The UVC will have breakfast available until 10 a.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the day. T-shirt sales will also benefit Wreaths Across America..

For more information, contact Billie Herron at 308-218-1238.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welsch leaves a legacy

Welsch leaves a legacy

“His passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Gale Pemberton, a longtime friend who now lives in St. Paul. “I don’t even know where to start. His passion for Nebraska and the Pawnee was immeasurable.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

UNESCO meeting in Mexico discusses threats to cultural heritage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts