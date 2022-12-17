Wreaths placed atop 1,400 graves

On a cold, sunny Saturday morning, about 150 people, including officers in uniform and civilians in winter coats, turned out to salute our veterans at the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

After a patriotic ceremony, attendees scattered to place wreaths on the cemetery's 1,400 graves.

The annual event is part of a national effort called Wreaths Across America. The local ceremony is put together by VFW Auxiliary 1347 and Grand Island Express.

Billie Herron of VFW Auxiliary 1347 was especially happy about seeing young people in the crowd. "That was the best part, is seeing the kids."

At 11 a.m., when the outdoor ceremony began, the temperature was 26 degrees.

"It's been colder. We've been out here at 14 below before, so this isn't bad," Herron said.

Grand Island Express plays a key role in making the event happen. The company transports the wreaths every year from Maine to Grand Island at no charge. Grand Island Express also sends another semi from Maine to Arlington, Va. Grand Island Express is owned by the Pirnie family, and the employee who coordinates the program is Tammie Dimmit.

Herron wanted to thank the people who help purchase the 1,400 wreaths, which have a total cost of $21,000. One big donor this year was AARP, she said.

Emcee Ed Meedel pointed out that Wreaths Across America takes part at more than 3,100 locations.

People gather at those locations to remember, honor and teach, he said.

"We begin by observing a minute of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those who are missing in action and to honor those who have served and are serving in our armed services, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom," Meedel read.

Two of the people helping to lay the wreaths were Grand Island Boy Scouts William Minne, 12, and Michael Danczak, 11.

After placing a wreath on each grave, the Scouts were told to look at the marker and say the veteran's name aloud. The boys also stood for a moment, thinking about the veteran's contribution to the country, Danczak said. Both are members of Troop 14, based at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Minne attends Walnut Middle School, and Danczak goes to Westridge Middle School.

A military detail presented ceremonial wreaths.

One member of the detail was U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Christopher Holland of Lincoln, who presented the Marine Corps wreath and one honoring those killed in action.

It was Holland's first time at the Grand Island ceremony.

"I think it's really nice. It's a great way to get the community to come out and remember the veterans that have served and are serving," he said.

Holland, who's originally from Columbus, brought two kids to the event with him -- one 11 and the other 7.

"I've never experienced one of these before, but I've heard about it, and I think we'll be doing it probably every year. The kids really enjoyed themselves, and so did I," Holland said.

Presenting the Army wreath was Sgt. First Class Justin Mosley, the Navy wreath Petty Officer Second Class Alan Beltran-Moreno, the Air Force Wreath Staff Sgt. Christian Chambers, the Space Force wreath Air Force Airman Basic Andrea Aguilar, the Coast Guard wreath Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Edward Klimek and the Merchants Marines wreath Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Orton.

Mosley also presented the POW/MIA wreath.

Beltran-Moreno played taps. Members of the Grand Island Senior High ROTC posted the colors. Among those attending the service were members of patriotic motorcycle groups.

At the end of the ceremony, Klimek and Holland folded the flag.

"Remember, we are not here today to decorate the graves," Meedel said. "We are here to remember not only our veterans' deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful nation for the sacrifices that have been made by the service men and women and their families. To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have come with a cost that someday, you may have to pay yourself."