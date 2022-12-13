Wreaths will be placed on graves Saturday

Grand Island Express and VFW Auxiliary 1347 are again partnering to bring the Wreaths Across America ceremony to Grand Island on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Wreaths will be placed on the 1,400 graves at the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, at the corner of Webb Road and Capital Avenue.

The ceremony s set for 11 a.m. at the cemetery, with the laying of the wreaths following. The ceremony includes the presentation of ceremonial wreaths for each branch of the service and for prisoners of war, and soldiers missing in action, killed in action and wounded in action.

All are invited to attend the ceremony and to help place wreaths on the grave sites. Parking is available at the cemetery and at the strip mall on Webb Road.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 and its purpose is to remember veterans who have fallen, to honor those who have served and are serving, and to teach children the value of freedom. The wreaths are meant to symbolize these three values: remember, honor and teach. This year there are more than 2,700 participating locations across America and in Europe.

“Our Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery serves as the final resting place for Nebraska veterans dating back to the Civil War,” says a news release. “There are veterans buried here that enlisted or were drafted, but they were all aware that they might be called upon by their country to pay the ultimate sacrifice to assure our nation’s freedom. It is our hope that those who participate in the ceremony or those that drive by the cemetery will pause for a moment to reflect on the many freedoms they enjoy as a result of the sacrifices made by our men and women in the service.”