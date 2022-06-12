 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Writer, ex-Grand Island Public teacher to speak at library

Grand Island Public Library

Former Grand Island Senior High teacher and coach Mark Miller will be at the Grand Island Public Library 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, to share selections from his latest book. “SPORTS in a Nebraska Town.”

Miller’s book is loosely based on his experiences as a teacher and coach at GISH, as well as what it was like cutting his teeth as a rookie sports writer in Tekamah 30 years ago.

The book, however, goes beyond scores and stats; “the book reflects on life and community,” Miller said in a news release.

This is Miller’s second published book, the first being a collection of short stories called, “In Bright Sunshine.”

