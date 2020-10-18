Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters co-host an online interview workshop

The public is invited to a free online workshop co-hosted by the Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters of Grand Island on “How to Ace an Online Interview”. The workshop will provide tips on seeking employment opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Schroeder, Kearney Toastmaster Club president, said that interviewing for a job could be intimidating for some folks before COVID-19. He said now many interviews are being conducted online using platforms like Zoom.

“Our club and other area Toastmasters from Grand Island want to help folks feel confident while being interviewed online,” Schroeder said. “We want to take out the stress of interviewing and the stress of learning and navigating an online platform such as Zoom, so folks may ace their interview and land a new job or perhaps shift careers.”

During the workshop, members will demonstrate an online interview and provide the opportunity for attendees to participate in a short interview session.

Attendees will also receive individualized tips to build their confidence going into their next interview, said Melinda Haag, event coordinator for Kearney Toastmasters Club and Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters Club.