The city of Grand Island Transfer Station at 5050 W. Old Potash Highway will reopen the yard waste site to the public beginning Monday, April 3.

Grass, leaves and tree limbs and branches will be accepted at no charge to Grand Island residents. The entrance to the site is on Monitor Road, which borders the Transfer Station property to the east.

Yard waste to be disposed of must be clean of waste and debris and must be emptied from garbage bags at the time of disposal. Customers delivering yard waste must ensure loads are properly secured to prevent littering along the roadways. Free disposal of yard waste is only for homeowners and renters, not contractors for hire.

The yard waste site will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the yard waste site, call the Transfer Station at 308-385-5433, the Public Works Department at 308-385-5455 or visit the city’s website at www.grand-island.com.