YEAR IN REVIEW: A virus changes our lives

10. “Economy, tourism industry hit hard, but Grand Island leaders continue to be optimistic” (July 11 — Robert Pore)

As the numbers of new COVID-19 cases finally began to wane, the economic impact of citywide shutdowns became apparent. Cities and counties lost much revenue, which caused shortfalls for 2021 budgets.

The pandemic also has resulted in a number of national chain retailers closing their stores in Grand Island, though some of those businesses already were experiencing a downturn prior to the pandemic.

Hall, Adams and Buffalo counties each saw an 80% dip in motor vehicle sales in April, from $12 million to $2.2 million in Hall County.

Grand Island/Hall County Convention & Visitors Bureau reported a huge loss in tourism and the revenue that comes with it.

Hotel occupation tax receipts in Grand Island fell from $66,586 in 2019 to $19,565.

Housing listings and sales were not as greatly affected by the pandemic, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce reported.