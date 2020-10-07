York vs. Northwest football game canceled due to COVID

On Wednesday morning, York High School announced that its football game at Northwest in Grand Island had been canceled due to COVID health issues within the York football team.
The game will not be rescheduled.
Here's the statement from York High School:
"YPS Families, Due to COVID health issues within our football team, we have notified GI Northwest that we are unable to play this Friday, October 9th. This game will not be rescheduled."
Northwest High School tweeted Wednesday, "@GINWFootball athletes/families/fans.... We are sorry to inform you that our Friday night game vs. York has been cancelled. At this point we don't have a replacement game. We will do our best to find a suitable opponent! Wishing @YorkDukeFB health and good luck!"
