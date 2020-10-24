You can't help but wonder

— In some of these Zoom calls, people need to tidy up behind them.

— With the virus raging, reporters have to spend less time writing about people traveling across America raising awareness for various causes.

— Before the virus hit, baseball players knew all about flattening the curve.

— It’s nice of Ray O’Connor to take on the Fonner View Center project, just to make sure that part of town looks better.

— Speaking of South Locust, the slides at Island Oasis could use a coat of paint.

— I’m trying to figure out all the implications of making Central Catholic’s big fundraiser virtual this year. I’m still working on my Knight moves.

— While local businesses suffer, there’s no shortage of jobs for delivery drivers. Every time you look around, you see a FedEX or UPS delivery vehicle heading to someone’s home.

— Many people think of shopping as retail therapy. Does online shopping provide the same comfort?

— Lewis Cattle Oiler Co. had a booth at the State Fair. The company says its products aid in controlling flies, ticks, mosquitoes, lice, anaplasmosis and pink eye. Maybe it’s the solution we’re all looking for.

— No matter how serious the coronavirus is, nobody was going to stop college football. It’s too important to too many people. Even if their lives are at stake, those people need to spend their Saturdays watching football.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

