You can't help but wonder

Thoughts that occur to a guy while driving around Grand Island:
— People get arrested for hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana in their cars. Why don’t they just drive a semi?
— If 47 million Americans have already voted, am I the only guy who’ll show up at the polls on Election Day?
— The happiest expression you’ll ever see is a dog poking his head out a car window.
— With Halloween approaching, secondhand shops must be packed with young adults looking for clothing their parents wore.
— I wonder how many fire calls are prompted by burnt popcorn in the microwave.
— At times, Sen. Ben Sasse can be a little bit sassy.
— In August, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said, “The milk has been spilled, and it can’t go back in the carton.” Somehow, the Big Ten managed to get the milk back in the carton.
— When I win the 2020 Hyundai Veloster in December, I’m going to have to learn how to handle a six-speed manual transmission.
— Signs encourage us to re-elect Dan quick. What’s the rush?
— So many people are driving in excess of 100 mph this year. The coronavirus has apparently erased all limits.
— What would happen if DoorDash delivered virtual food to people at home? Would they be virtually nourished?
— Grand Island Senior High’s revised policy for home games is football reimagined.
— Hurts Donut Co. has an “emergency donut vehicle.” I wonder what exactly qualifies as a doughnut emergency.
— Around here, when our printer goes out, we say, “Eakes!” It’s not a cry of panic. It’s the company we call.
— I love the sign on the Grand Theatre marquee: “Never give up! Never surrender!”
— I wonder how many grand-opening ribbons the governor cuts every month. He should just carry a pair of giant scissors around with him.
— All those postcards in our mailboxes sent by Ray Aguilar and Dan Quick supporters should help keep the Postal Service alive.
— Ramada Road should be renamed Boarders Road.
— Rumors circulated in April that some Grand Islanders had built entire walls of toilet paper. Do those people think they overreacted?
— The sports teams at Knickrehm should be called the Knickerbockers. Then they could just pronounce Knickerbocker differently.
— I wonder how many people, buying groceries at Hy-Vee, stop to buy a pair of shoes.
— In some of these Zoom calls, people need to tidy up behind them.
— With the virus raging, reporters have to spend less time writing about people traveling across America raising awareness for various causes.
— Before the virus hit, baseball players knew all about flattening the curve.
— It’s nice of Ray O’Connor to take on the Fonner View Center project, just to make sure that part of town looks better.
— Speaking of South Locust, the slides at Island Oasis could use a coat of paint.
— I’m trying to figure out all the implications of making Central Catholic’s big fundraiser virtual this year. I’m still working on my Knight moves.
— While local businesses suffer, there’s no shortage of jobs for delivery drivers. Every time you look around, you see a FedEX or UPS delivery vehicle heading to someone’s home.
— Many people think of shopping as retail therapy. Does online shopping provide the same comfort?
— Lewis Cattle Oiler Co. had a booth at the State Fair. The company says its products aid in controlling flies, ticks, mosquitoes, lice, anaplasmosis and pink eye. Maybe it’s the solution we’re all looking for.
— No matter how serious the coronavirus is, nobody was going to stop college football. It’s too important to too many people. Even if their lives are at stake, those people need to spend their Saturdays watching football.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
