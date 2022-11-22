You haven't heard noise until you've been to the races at Cedar Hollow

You don't know what noise is until you've been in the Cedar Hollow gymnasium on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Divided into 18 teams, the students make a deafening racket as they pull for their favorite entry. It sounds like the crowd at a basketball game headed into overtime.

How much noise do the kids make? Principal Scott Mazour wears ear plugs.

Tuesday's race was the start of a new tradition at Cedar Hollow school in Grand Island. Instead of mechanical pigs, a longtime staple at the school, this year's races featured battery-powered dogs.

Mazour said mechanical pigs are no longer available, which necessitated the change to dogs.

The big winners this year were Hannah Gloe's third-grade class and the eighth-grade class taught by Desma Hamilton.

Spot and Bingo, the dogs representing those classes, tied for first.

"The kids were just really excited. They said this was the first time they had ever won the whole thing, and it was my first time to ever win the whole thing, too. So we are super pumped," Gloe said after the races. She's in her fourth year at the school.

This year's event raised almost $13,000 for the school, a figure that was $1,500 more than last year.

Students raise the money by selling food, wrapping paper and other items. The leading seller in each class competes in the race, and gets to take the dog home.

The races are a beloved part of the Cedar Hollow school year. "It's become a tradition that all the kids share in, whether they fundraise or not," Mazour said, adding that "it's just really become a fun celebration for the whole school."

The event brings together kindergartners through eighth-graders.

"We always have a little bit of a worry about whether the eighth-graders are going to be fully into it, because sometimes as an eighth-grader, you're too cool to be celebrating like that," Mazour said.

But the eighth-graders were as into the races as anyone.

They didn't remain cool, but they looked like cool customers.

The eighth-graders favored a Hollywood motif.

"We wanted to do tropical, but we did that last year," said Cayenne Beckett, the leading fundraiser in Hamilton's class.

So they decided on a Hollywood theme. "The guys weren't really excited about it, but us girls were," said Beckett, who was wearing sunglasses.

Her classmates were thrilled with the victory. "Yeah, they are really happy. They were way louder than I thought they would. Yeah, we're just like all in shock," Beckett said.

Her friend, Rihanna Thompson, made a Hollywood float for the occasion. "It probably took her like five hours. I'm really happy that she did," said Beckett, 13.

Because of the tie, each class will get a pizza party.

"We'll have to dig into the PTO coffers to get some extra pizza and figure that out," Mazour said, noting that it's a "great problem to have."

Ali Rodehorst, 8, was glad to take Spot home. She's not that happy about the party, though. She's not crazy about pizza.

What's Ali's favorite thing about Cedar Hollow?

"That there's nice teachers," she said, noting that she's also a fan of science.

One of the heats was won by Tami Wissing's first-grade class. Rowyn Clausen took charge of that group's dog, Sugar.

Bowdyn Boehle, a fourth-grader, was honored for being the best fundraiser.

When school let out Tuesday, Cedar Hollow students embarked on a five-day weekend.

The two classes in each grade have a dog in the race.

But actually the race has 19 entries. Every year, Mazour gets his own entry.

"I get an automatic bye to the final, and I still have never won," said Mazour, who's in his 13th year at the school.