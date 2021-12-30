Young builders equipped with Legos, straws build masterpieces at Grand Island Library

With free time and the proper tools, kids can really put their creativity to work.

The Kids’ Construction Challenge Tuesday at the Grand Island Library yielded projects that were towering, strong, futuristic and goofy.

Twenty-eight kids were armed with Legos, straws that are stronger than used in beverages and Dado plastic building planks.

Among the most ambitious participants were Adrian Loffredo, Ricardo Vegilla Santa and Wyatt Hunter, who built a tower that stood more than 8 feet tall. Made entirely of plastic straws and small linking devices, it almost reached the ceiling.

At one point, Wyatt, 8, declared it a masterpiece.

The young men did some figuring before embarking on their building.

“All it took was some design ideas and some math,” said Wyatt, 8.

The structure was topped with straws bent into the shape of a leaf. They called the project a Leaf Hotel.

Ricardo described the construction techniques in detail. But he doesn’t have construction in his future. He’d like to be a YouTuber.