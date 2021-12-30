Young builders equipped with Legos, straws build masterpieces at Grand Island Library

With free time and the proper tools, kids can really put their creativity to work.
The Kids’ Construction Challenge Tuesday at the Grand Island Library yielded projects that were towering, strong, futuristic and goofy.
Twenty-eight kids were armed with Legos, straws that are stronger than used in beverages and Dado plastic building planks.
Among the most ambitious participants were Adrian Loffredo, Ricardo Vegilla Santa and Wyatt Hunter, who built a tower that stood more than 8 feet tall. Made entirely of plastic straws and small linking devices, it almost reached the ceiling.
At one point, Wyatt, 8, declared it a masterpiece.
The young men did some figuring before embarking on their building.
“All it took was some design ideas and some math,” said Wyatt, 8.
The structure was topped with straws bent into the shape of a leaf. They called the project a Leaf Hotel.
Ricardo described the construction techniques in detail. But he doesn’t have construction in his future. He’d like to be a YouTuber.
Ricardo, 9, goes to Wasmer Elementary. Adrian, 10, attends Shoemaker Elementary. Wyatt goes to Gates.
Another tremendous builder was Mason Lenz.
“I want to be a construction worker when I grow up,” he said.
And you could tell. Seated at a table outfitted with straws, he quickly got to work, building a large and sturdy structure. The 8-year-old attends Cedar Hollow. He was accompanied by his grandmother, Irene.
Seated at the same table were Annabelle Freeman and the brother-and-sister duo of Carol and Dwain Osborn.
Carol, 7, was fashioning straws into the shape of a Ninja star.
Annabelle, 7, was even more creative. “I made a reindeer!” she said, turning her creation into headgear.
Another youngster wearing a fashionable hat made of straws was Cameron Nagorski, 7,
Ezra Salinas and Emberly Villanueva, both 4, were sitting with their mothers and having a good time with Legos.
“I’m making two robots,” Ezra said.
Emberly was using Legos to build members of the “Moana” family.
Ezra and Emberly, who are good friends, were getting along great as they worked with Legos.
In an hour they’ll probably be disagreeing over something. “But now they’re good,” said Emberly’s mom, Stephanie.
Willa Mack, 6, built an impressive structure out of Dado planks. She admitted that she got a little help from her mother, Andrea.
Wesley Nelson, 6, was happy building a rocket out of straws.
His 10-year-old brother, Colton, spent all of his time at the library with Legos.
Colton was happy working with Legos, even though he has a whole lot of Legos at home.
“I just think he likes to build,” said his mother, Ashli.