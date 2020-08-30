Young competitors hold to family and the values they learn in 4-H

Of the many 4-H livestock shows happening at the Nebraska State Fair Saturday, one of the more popular ones was the sheep show.
Both sheep and goat numbers are strong this year, and continue to grow every year.
Brandy Schulze, Nebraska 4-H educational engagement coordinator and State Fair livestock coordinator, said that she was surprised by the number of 4-H’ers who showed up to compete in this year’s fair.
“I anticipated a lot fewer to come,” Schulze said. “Our numbers are lower, but are actually high given the pandemic we are in and the conditions.”
She said many Nebraska counties were able to have a modified county fair this year that, like the State Fair, featured youth livestock programs.
“The State Fair is really a culmination at the end of it all for that project and that youth,” Schulze said. “It is really exciting to be here at the Nebraska State Fair.”
While all livestock numbers are down, Schulze said between sheep and goats, they’re the closest to their usual number of animals.
She said there is a lot of enthusiasm being generated at the State Fair this year by the young competitors.
“I hear a lot from the parents as they are appreciative that their children can still have this experience,” Schulze said.
“The kids are happy to be here. They are happy to be around their friends and be in the show ring again.”
She said these kids are building lifelong skills.
“That is what 4-H is all about,” she said. “I was a 4-H’er for 10 years myself. It was a family tradition. It is family time and it is exciting for them.
Family is a big part of the 4-H experience for the youngsters.
Taya Hambleton, 14, is from Leigh. She is showing sheep, goats and pigs at this year’s State Fair and has been showing at the State Fair since she was 11 years old.
Happy to be at the State Fair, Hambleton said she has not been able to compete in many youth livestock shows this year.
She said she normally attends about 15 shows a year. This year it has only been four.
That lack of shows hasn’t deterred her from working every day with her animals to keep her skills in shape and be ready if a chance to compete happens to become available.
“I still work hard every day with them,” Hambleton said.
She competed in the Merrick County Fair this year, but just recently moved to Colfax County.
“I absolutely love showing sheep,” Hambleton said. “It feels powerful. It is like being on top of the world when you are out walking that lamb across the ring.
And for her, 4-H is all about family.
Getting ready for the competition, her older sister, Alyssa Went, was grooming her, getting her ready to look good in the competition. After her sister finished grooming her, Hambleton began grooming her sheep to look good in the show ring.
Went was not only Hambleton’s mentor when she was growing up, but now also is her FFA adviser.
Went said while the pandemic has changed things around for the young exhibitors, “They still want to work hard. They are not just doing it to get out in the show ring. They are doing it to teach them life lessons and be responsible and learn to work hard.”
But along with the life lessons, Went said it’s also about having fun and being with friends.
Whether it’s the 4-H program or FFA, as many of the young competitors belong to both organizations, the life skills they’re learning instill self-confidence in them and strengthen their self-esteem through being able to do the job and express themselves well.
The Hambleton family includes three sisters and a younger brother. Growing up as a family unit, 4-H livestock shows were always a family experience. It was how the family summer vacations were spent as they traveled through Nebraska and around the country competing in youth livestock shows.
“It was what we did,” Went said. “Our vacation was the State Fair.”
Hambleton said her sisters and brother help her be a better competitor.
“They help me out a lot,” she said. “They take me to all these shows. My parents are the ones behind it all. They help me during the summer. I would not be able to do it without them.”
Hambleton said working with livestock gives her independence and responsibility.
“It helps you mature,” she said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Hambleton said, she has learned not to take anything for granted.
“I really missed going to all my shows this year,” she said. “It is kind of heartbreaking knowing that some shows are not going to happen this year or have been restricted because of the pandemic. I know that I have more years to come, so I am not going to stress out on this.”
One of the values of the 4-H program is that the young competitors meet new friends from around the state or country. Seth Wert of Hordville and Alanna Sangmeier of Thayer County are friends who met through the various 4-H shows in which they have competed over the years.
“I have seen Seth nearly my whole show career,” Sangmeier said. That has been nine years.
She said that is an important part of 4-H meeting new friends.
“I enjoy meeting new people all the time,” Sangmeier said. “It is really cool. I have friends from all over the U.S. because of showing.”
She said the human relationships are an important aspect of being a show competitor.
“It is not only about friendship, but we learn from each other,” Sangmeier said.
She said she is happy that she was able to come to the State Fair. For these young competitors, it is their Super Bowl. It is where all the hard work, long hours and dedication pay off.
“I’m so excited that we were able to come back and do the State Fair,” Sangmeier said.
