Young competitors hold to family and the values they learn in 4-H

“It was what we did,” Went said. “Our vacation was the State Fair.”

Hambleton said her sisters and brother help her be a better competitor.

“They help me out a lot,” she said. “They take me to all these shows. My parents are the ones behind it all. They help me during the summer. I would not be able to do it without them.”

Hambleton said working with livestock gives her independence and responsibility.

“It helps you mature,” she said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hambleton said, she has learned not to take anything for granted.

“I really missed going to all my shows this year,” she said. “It is kind of heartbreaking knowing that some shows are not going to happen this year or have been restricted because of the pandemic. I know that I have more years to come, so I am not going to stress out on this.”

One of the values of the 4-H program is that the young competitors meet new friends from around the state or country. Seth Wert of Hordville and Alanna Sangmeier of Thayer County are friends who met through the various 4-H shows in which they have competed over the years.