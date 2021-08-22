Young farmers and ranchers meet to discuss ag issues

“Tax proposals announced by the Biden administration would repeal the stepped-up basis, increase the capital gains tax rate, and make it more difficult for farmers and ranchers to use like-kind exchanges,” Revels said. “Preserving the step up basis tax provision is imperative to keeping farms and ranches in the family.”

He said another issue front and center addressed concerns on marketing conditions within the cattle industry.

“NEFB strongly supports Sen. Deb Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act as it provides needed and common-sense reforms that will boost price transparency in U.S. cattle markets,” he said.

Revels said young farmers and ranchers are talking about the importance of expanding international markets. Revels said every dollar in agricultural exports generates $1.28 in economic activities such as transportation, financing, warehousing, and production. Nebraska’s top agricultural exports include soybeans and soybean products, beef, corn, pork and ethanol.

“We need to extend Trade Promotion Authority, which expired in July 2021,” he said. “This would allow for new agreements to be reached. We need to negotiate an agreement with the UK and the European Union and support U.S. participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership now known as the CPTPP.”

In addition to Revels, ydoung farmers and ranchers attending the National Affairs virtual visit were: Lance Atwater, Joe and Jaden Melnick and Tyler and Alysha Ramsey, Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau; Desarae Porter, Thomas County Farm Bureau; Sye Tecker, Dundy County Farm Bureau; and Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher, Pierce County Farm Bureau.