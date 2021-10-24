Young Grand Island entrepreneur gives coffee lovers their Daily Dose

“I would go into different coffee shop and think, oh, this flavor looked really good, very popular. Then my barista background, where I had a lot of regulars and I knew what they liked and kind of what everyone wanted.”

The menu is basic, but offers variety.

“I want to be a true coffee shop,” Williams said. “We just started off with very simple flavors of like vanilla, caramel … very simple.”

There is room for growth on the menu for sure, she said. “As people come in, they’ll ask for this and we don’t have it. We know for future that that’s what we’re interested in. We are definitely looking for feedback and what the customers want. That is what we are looking at when it comes to our menu.”

Daily Dose Coffee’s cornerstone product is coffee out of a roaster in Omaha.

“They have great coffee there,” Williams said. “I wanted to bring that here and provide it for everyone else, too.”

Williams has been looking into developing more partnerships between nearby businesses. “I have looked into working with some other people and everything, but since we’re just starting, we haven’t really looked into a lot of things yet.”