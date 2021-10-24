Young Grand Island entrepreneur gives coffee lovers their Daily Dose

In recent weeks, the scent of freshly brewed coffee has wafted from the building on the corner of North Locust and Third streets.
Daily Dose Coffee, owned and operated by 20-year-old Sydney Williams, is the newest spot to get a jolt of java in Railside.
Williams has worked as a barista, and having her own storefront seemed to make sense, she said. “I did a lot of sitting at home researching. I was a barista for a little period of time, so I have the background through barista work and everything.”
Part of that “everything” is growing up with successful business owners in Grand Island. Her grandfather owns Tommy’s, her mother owns Full Circle Venue and Infinity Lounge and her father owns Travelodge on South Locust and works as a realtor.
“I kind of grew up in each business running around as a little kid,” she said “So it’s been very, very nice. And their support has been awesome.”
Williams has not been riding her family’s coattails, however. From the finished wood floors to the wall of succulent plants, the white chocolate mocha to the cheesecake toast, every aspect of Daily Dose Coffee has been touched by Williams.
“I did get some help and support from them, but I can say a lot of it was all my own,” she said. Part of that was creating the right ambiance for her coffee shop, she said.
“I was always one of those people sitting inside of a coffee shop, doing homework late at night and everything. I want to provide that environment for other people — and have a coffee shop I can sit in myself.”
Courtney Lierman, vice president of Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said the spot on North Locust and Third has been vacant for some time — about a year, she thought — following the last occupant’s leap into pop-up retail sales.
The last business at 124 W. Third St. was Strut Boutique, Lierman said. “It’s pretty prime location for hosting a storefront. It means so much to see a young entrepreneur taking that leap and opening a retail storefront. It’s very uncommon to see someone as young as 20 years old opening a storefront.”
Bare brick walls and freshly refurbished wood floors create a glowing atmosphere, especially at night. Seating is simple but stylish, lining the walls and perches available by the large storefront windows. Also on-trend, Williams put in a wall of succulent plants towards the back of the shop.
Her inspiration came from a lot of places, Williams said.
“I’ve always been a Pinterest geek. I love Pinterest. I had traveled a little period of time before the pandemic and I went to a bunch of different coffee shops saw their different designs — kind of just the bits and pieces of everything. It’s a lot of different ideas coming together.”
True to her own coffee shop occupancy experience, Williams geared the atmosphere to younger people.
“I want to make sure provide a place for high schoolers, we do have a few college people here. We have plenty of good coffee places here in town already, but I wanted to bring something a little new.”
Lierman said a business like Daily Dose Coffee fits in well with Grand Island’s current business landscape.
“It is absolutely a market that we see a need for,” she said.
Keeping the budgets of young people in mind, Williams said she wanted to her items to be affordable, yet competitive with other coffee shops. “[Prices are] pretty average. We looked at the different competing areas here, coffee shops here and put ourselves in their range.”
Going into week two of its official existence, business has been good, Williams said. “It’s been great. We’ve had really good support. We were a lot busier than we expected. We ran out of, what I felt like everything at one point, but we are slowly starting to get the hang of how much to order and everything. Everyone’s been very supportive and understanding.”
Williams said Daily Dose Coffee gets about 150 transactions a day. “That amount was my goal,” she said.
Williams’ research and experience to find products people will want has served her goals well.
“I would go into different coffee shop and think, oh, this flavor looked really good, very popular. Then my barista background, where I had a lot of regulars and I knew what they liked and kind of what everyone wanted.”
The menu is basic, but offers variety.
“I want to be a true coffee shop,” Williams said. “We just started off with very simple flavors of like vanilla, caramel … very simple.”
There is room for growth on the menu for sure, she said. “As people come in, they’ll ask for this and we don’t have it. We know for future that that’s what we’re interested in. We are definitely looking for feedback and what the customers want. That is what we are looking at when it comes to our menu.”
Daily Dose Coffee’s cornerstone product is coffee out of a roaster in Omaha.
“They have great coffee there,” Williams said. “I wanted to bring that here and provide it for everyone else, too.”
Williams has been looking into developing more partnerships between nearby businesses. “I have looked into working with some other people and everything, but since we’re just starting, we haven’t really looked into a lot of things yet.”
So far advertising has come in the form of social media and word of mouth, Williams said. “We are just slowly easing into opening, then we are going to go ahead and get some poster boards, take those out to bigger businesses and get the word out. We wanted to get open first and have that craziness get through and then let other people know about us.”
Her Railside neighbors have been offering their support, Williams said. “All the neighbors have come in and at least introduce themselves. It’s been very nice and everybody’s been very supportive. I love the downtown area. I feel like everybody kind of has a little connection with each other just being in this area.”
Lierman said Williams and her business fit right into the community’s goal of supporting local businesses.
“She absolutely embodies that support local-shop local message that everybody needs to hear.”
Having a soft place to land among her fellow business owners has been important, as no business venture is perfect, Williams said.
“There’s no perfect time — just go for it. You can’t have everything planned out, and it’s not going to be perfect right off the bat. You’ve just kind of got to jump into it and experience it to be able to know what the next step from there is.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.