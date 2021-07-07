Young Professionals need community investment, opportunities to stay in Grand Island

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce’s efforts on workforce development include a tried-and-true program, the Young Professionals group.
For more than 10 years, this program has connected like-minded young professionals (typically between the ages of 21 and 40) who are new to the community, new in their position, considering a career shift or return to the job force, or just interested in interacting with people with common goals and desires.
There is a myriad of reasons for a community to have a Young Professionals program and for the chamber to coordinate the activities of such a group.
“We know business managers and owners support the Young Professionals program because of their desire to attract and retain top-notch young professionals to their team,” said Cindy Johnson, chamber president.
“One of our Young Professional program goals is to address the departure of young professionals from our community after they have worked for a year or two and gained experience to put on their resumes,” Johnson said. “We want to reverse the trend of using Grand Island as a resume builder while keeping an eye on the next ‘hot spot’ in a bigger community or warmer state. This turnover is expensive for a company as the time spent onboarding a new employee and investing in their development is significant.”
The chamber’s Young Professionals program is a well-respected resource. Recognizing that those new to our city or in a new position may feel disconnected or unsettled, the Young Professionals staff members and volunteer leadership connect with their fellow young professionals, develop relationships and provide a support system. The group also provides feedback to assist with professional growth. Developing this level of comfort with a peer is much more likely to have a positive outcome than simply working for a company and never feeling linked to the community.
Why do young professionals seek out a program of this nature?
It is difficult having only a work-life. Sure, working 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. fills up the day, but it does nothing for your heart or soul.
“A healthy balance between work and downtime is more gratifying than work alone,” Johnson said. “Personal fulfillment and making a difference is important to these young adults. They want to get involved with community initiatives that speak to their hearts and to see the impact of their contributions.
“Grand Island’s size makes it easy for young people to participate and have an influential role in a shorter time compared with attempting to do so in larger communities. As young professionals gain experience and success in helping others (serving on the Humane Society, coaching a ball team, volunteering at the Nebraska State Fair), their confidence grows, which is reflected in their workforce performance.”
The young professionals’ commitment to the initiative and the community grows along with their understanding of philanthropy and stewardship; they see the difference a small group of people can make. They develop leadership, communication and organizational skills through their volunteer experience. And this community involvement forges another link between Grand Island, the employer and the young professional. The more links, the stronger the roots and the more difficult it is for a newcomer to leave.
For more information, call 308-382-9210 or go to gichamber.com.