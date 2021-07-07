Young Professionals need community investment, opportunities to stay in Grand Island

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The chamber’s Young Professionals program is a well-respected resource. Recognizing that those new to our city or in a new position may feel disconnected or unsettled, the Young Professionals staff members and volunteer leadership connect with their fellow young professionals, develop relationships and provide a support system. The group also provides feedback to assist with professional growth. Developing this level of comfort with a peer is much more likely to have a positive outcome than simply working for a company and never feeling linked to the community.

Why do young professionals seek out a program of this nature?

It is difficult having only a work-life. Sure, working 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. fills up the day, but it does nothing for your heart or soul.

“A healthy balance between work and downtime is more gratifying than work alone,” Johnson said. “Personal fulfillment and making a difference is important to these young adults. They want to get involved with community initiatives that speak to their hearts and to see the impact of their contributions.