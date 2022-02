The Grand Island Young Professionals are partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive March 10 in Grand Island.

The public is invited to donate blood at

The drive will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce at 309 W. Second St. in the President’s Room.

The Young Professionals is a Grand Island that provides networking, volunteer and educational opportunities in the community.

To schedule an appointment log on to www.redcrossblood.org.