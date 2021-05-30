Young Professionals to host new member event

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals organization is hosting its annual new member barbecue on June 17 at the Liederkranz, First and Walnut.

Young Professional members host the event where attendees can enjoy food and beverages along with yard games, trivia and more.

The organization is comprised of community members of a vast array of business and industry, all with the mission of learning more about the community and opportunities to become better leaders for the Grand Island area.

This event is free for all current Young Professional members and $10 for non-members. All individuals ages 21-40 are welcome to attend. RSVP is required for the event either online at gichamber.com/events or by emailing Courtney Lierman at clierman@gichamber.com.

For more information on the event or ways to get involved with the Young Professionals, please contact Lierman at 308-382-9211 or the email above.