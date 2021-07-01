Young Simmental producers converge on Fonner Park for the week

The Sheep Barn and Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn were tightly packed with cattle and cattle producers Wednesday. The focus, though, was the youth participants.

The American Junior Simmental Association National Classic has been underway at Fonner Park this week. Young Simmental showmen from all across the United States — from East Coast to West — have brought their best examples of the dual-purpose breed to compete against their peers.

The show ring was populated by purebreds and participants during the course of about two days. The national event opened last Friday and continues through this Friday. Only youth members of AJSA may compete. They must have ownership of the animal they are showing.

While showing Simmentals took up only a portion of the week, the AJSA National Classic had plenty of opportunities for competitors to match their wits and do plenty of learning along the way.

Participants were quizzed on their cattleman skills’ knowledge and exercised their knowledge on Simmental genetics in competition.

While facts and figures were evaluated, so were soft skills such as public speaking and mock interviews.