Young Simmental producers converge on Fonner Park for the week
The Sheep Barn and Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn were tightly packed with cattle and cattle producers Wednesday. The focus, though, was the youth participants.

The American Junior Simmental Association National Classic has been underway at Fonner Park this week. Young Simmental showmen from all across the United States — from East Coast to West — have brought their best examples of the dual-purpose breed to compete against their peers.

The show ring was populated by purebreds and participants during the course of about two days. The national event opened last Friday and continues through this Friday. Only youth members of AJSA may compete. They must have ownership of the animal they are showing.

While showing Simmentals took up only a portion of the week, the AJSA National Classic had plenty of opportunities for competitors to match their wits and do plenty of learning along the way.

Participants were quizzed on their cattleman skills’ knowledge and exercised their knowledge on Simmental genetics in competition.

While facts and figures were evaluated, so were soft skills such as public speaking and mock interviews.

One special aspect of the AJSA National Classic is “sales talk.” In this evaluation, competitors “sell” an animal to mock buyers. Live animals can be used, but video footage and photos also are submitted. The competitors choose the bovine they want judges to buy, and give a mock sales pitch, highlighting not only their merchandising knowledge, but also presentation and public speaking skills.

Socializing is a big part of junior shows like AJSA’s National Classic. Spending time with industry mentors, sharing meals with their peers and even a trip to Island Oasis water park.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

