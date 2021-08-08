Your local library vs. Google

Google doesn’t have a Makerspace where you can use high-end commercial equipment for free if you bring your own materials. (If you’d like to use ours, the prices are $3 per unit or less.)

And, in the words of author Neil Gaiman, Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.

Want to support your favorite author? Check out or put a hold on their books from the library before you buy your own copy. If an author or topic is exceedingly popular, we’ll buy more titles and/or copies to meet demand.

If the library doesn’t have the book you’re looking for, we can request it from another library for you for a nominal fee, or add your suggested title to our next purchase list (pending its availability, of course).

Save some money and shelf space with your library card. You can read the whole book before you decide to purchase a copy for yourself, while Amazon will only let you see the first 10 or 15 pages, if any.

Author of the 2018 self-help bestseller “Atomic Habits” James Clear relates the story of Lisa, a woman who cultivated a habit of reading by constantly having 20 to 30 books on hold from her local library. Imagine the bill that would run up on Amazon!