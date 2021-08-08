Your local library vs. Google

“Aren’t libraries going extinct now because of Google?”
I got this question a lot when I told people I wanted to become a librarian.
Having 24/7 access to history’s largest repository of information (and misinformation!) in our pockets makes the old advice to “find more information at your local library” seem quaint. Just Google it and save some gas, right?
Unsurprisingly, the people who asked me this question were not regular library patrons. They’re seriously missing out!
Google gets its money from selling the information it gathers about you to advertisers, and spends it to make more profits for its shareholders. Meanwhile, your local library is funded by local taxes and grants and pays back dividends right here in your local community.
Google doesn’t host free-of-charge author talks, cultural events, or weekly virtual and in-person storytimes for kids and families.
You can’t go to Google to enjoy free air conditioning on a 100-degree day.
You can’t be on a first-name basis with Google employees unless you’re also a Google employee.
Google doesn’t have meeting rooms with A/V equipment available for public use for no charge. (See our website at gilibrary.org for the full meeting room policy.)
Google doesn’t have a Makerspace where you can use high-end commercial equipment for free if you bring your own materials. (If you’d like to use ours, the prices are $3 per unit or less.)
And, in the words of author Neil Gaiman, Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.
Want to support your favorite author? Check out or put a hold on their books from the library before you buy your own copy. If an author or topic is exceedingly popular, we’ll buy more titles and/or copies to meet demand.
If the library doesn’t have the book you’re looking for, we can request it from another library for you for a nominal fee, or add your suggested title to our next purchase list (pending its availability, of course).
Save some money and shelf space with your library card. You can read the whole book before you decide to purchase a copy for yourself, while Amazon will only let you see the first 10 or 15 pages, if any.
Author of the 2018 self-help bestseller “Atomic Habits” James Clear relates the story of Lisa, a woman who cultivated a habit of reading by constantly having 20 to 30 books on hold from her local library. Imagine the bill that would run up on Amazon!
And as for those who think Kindles and iPads will eventually replace print books, I direct you once again to Neil Gaiman, this time quoting Douglas Adams: “Books are sharks.” Sharks were around before dinosaurs were, and they’re still around because “nothing is better at being a shark than a shark.” And books from centuries ago are still around and readable, while tablets and e-readers last five years if you’re lucky. (RIP my Nook, 2012-2016.)
Of course, e-books are great for certain things. Going on vacation and want to pack light? You can borrow e-books, audiobooks, and more from the library through OverDrive and Hoopla. See our website under “Resources” and “Digital Library.”
And one last important thing: The library’s computer system is getting some much-needed TLC this week: We’re partnering with The Library Corporation to give our online catalog a complete makeover! The new system will be responsive, easy to use and even have a special version just for kids.
We will be CLOSED all day tomorrow (Monday) so our staff can get trained on the new Library•Solution software. The new catalog goes live Tuesday, Aug. 10, and our library will be open and staff available to answer any questions you have.
See you at the library!
Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.