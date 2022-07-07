Your Ticket briefs - Local gallery founder returns to Tri-Cities for art exhibit

HASTINGS — Sandra Newman, who founded the Prairie Winds Art Gallery in Grand Island in 1996, will return to the area for a show at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.

“Into the Woods” opens Friday, July 9, with an artist’s reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.

Newman grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and has also lived in Colorado, North Dakota and Nebraska, where she enjoys capturing the landscapes and other interesting subject matter from these areas. In 2001 she and her husband moved from Central Nebraska back to the Black Hills, where she has become involved in painting “plein air” as well as in her home studio.

“En plein air” is a French expression meaning “in the open air,” and refers to the act of painting outdoors with the artist’s subject in full view.

“A picture is nothing but a bridge between the soul of an artist and that of the spectator,” a quote from Eugene Delacroix, is one of Newman’s favorites.

“If I can capture the feeling of a particular subject and convey that to the viewer, I feel I have been successful,” she said.

Newman served as the art director at the Black Hills Children’s Home and was on the roster of South Dakota Artists in the Schools for many years. She lives in Rapid City and is a signature member of Artists of the Black Hills and says she enjoys painting in the Black Hills and traveling to other states to experience new subject matter.

“Into the Woods” will remain on display through the end of August at GOLA. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

For more information about the exhibit, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org. For more information about the artist and to view her work, check out her website at www.sandranewmanart.com.

Crane Trust to feature film ‘Follow the Water’

“Follow the Water,” a film featuring photographer Mike Forsberg and filmmaker Peter Stegen as they undertake a 55-day journey through the Platte Basin Watershed, will be the focus of the monthly speaker series set for Tuesday, July 12, at the Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center in Wood River.

Forsberg and Stegen traveled the Basin from snowmelt in the mountains of Wyoming, through the Colorado Rockies, to the mouth of the Platte. Why did they do it? As Forsberg explains, “All life on this planet depends on water. I want to know where our water comes from!”

A potluck dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. (a covered dish to be shared is appreciated but not mandatory; silverware, plates and drinks are provided) and the movie follows at 7.

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of I-80 at Alda. For more information, call 308-382-1820 or check online at cranetrust.org.

Rowe Sanctuary to host Firefly Picnic

GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will host a Firefly Picnic on Saturday July 16.

The event is BYOP (Bring Your Own Picnic) as food will not be provided. Groups are encouraged to arrive after 7:30 p.m., but can come and leave any time during the two hours of the program.

Families should plan to complete their picnic first then enjoy hands-on activities all about prairie insects. Once the sun starts to set, the fireflies will come out and families can learn more about these glowing insects.

Attendees can expect a relaxing evening along the Platte River enjoying all the sights and sounds along the river.

“There is no better place to learn about fireflies than at the prairie,” said Beka Yates, education manager for Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.

This event is free to the public and is open to all ages; registration is requested. Email Yates at beka.yates@audubon.org.

Rowe Sanctuary is located south of Gibbon at 44450 Elm Island Road. For more information, call 308-468-5282 or check online at rowe.audubon.org/.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Elvis” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. in Grand Island. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Elvis” is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

This film is rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.