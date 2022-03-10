Your Ticket: Grand Island Civil War soldier focus of Bygone Book Club

August Scherneckau emigrated from Germany in the mid 1800s and settled in Grand Island. After the Civil War broke out he joined the Union Army in 1862. While he served he kept a diary in his native German language.

That diary, ““Marching with the First Nebraska, a Civil War Diary,” was translated into English and will be the focus of the Bygone Book Club, meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.

Grand Island resident, native German and local historian Edith Robbins translated the book and will lead the discussion.

Scherneckau’s diary has been described as “the most important firsthand account of the Civil War by a Nebraska soldier that has yet come to light. A German immigrant, Scherneckau served with the First Nebraska Volunteers from 1862 through 1865.

“Depicting the unit’s service in Missouri, Arkansas and Nebraska Territory, he offers detail, insight and literary quality matched by few other accounts of the Civil War in the West. His observations provide new perspective on campaigns, military strategy, leadership, politics, ethnicity, emancipation and a host of other topics.”

Also assisting with the book was James E. Potter, who served as a senior research historian with the Nebraska State Historical Society and associate editor of Nebraska History before his death in 2016.

The Bygone Book Club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. It meets monthly on the second Saturday at the library. Attendees discuss books relating to Grand Island, central Nebraska and Nebraska history in general.

The next meet on April 9 will feature “Sharpie: The Story of Evelyn Sharp,” by Diane Ruth Armour Bartels, led by Stephanie Crosby.

Saturday access to the library meeting room and foyer is provided as a special courtesy specifically to attendees of this event. The library is closed on Saturdays.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact the library at 308-385-5333.

‘Voices from the Past’ to look ordnance plant workers

“A Day in the Life of an Ordnance Plant Worker,” presented by Howard Ulrich, will be the focus of the Hall County Historical Society’s “Voices of the Past” program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

Uhrich, who has a wealth of knowledge about the ordnance plant northwest of Grand Island, has presented a series of programs about the history of the plant during its existence. He was employed at the plant and has been involved in preserving its history.

The public is invited. The program is free to members of the HCHS with a $5 charge for non-members. Refreshments will be served with a time for questions and conversation.

For more information, call 308-384-2154.

Concert association presents unusual music combination

Kassia Ensemble’s unique classical style will fill Grand Island Senior High Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Kassia Ensemble includes: Dawn Posey, violin; Ashley Freeburn, violin; Si Yu, viola; and Katya Janpoladyan, cello. Trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden joins the performance of the quintet ensemble. Bowden, a Yamaha Performing Artist, is highly regarded for artistry as a soloist and praised for the clarity and power of her sound.

Program highlights will include classical music by Bach, Mozart, Debussy and Puccini, along with more modern favorites from Duke Ellington.

The all-female string quartet takes its name from poet and hymn writer Kassia, a byzantine abbess in the 9th century. The spirit of this early musical woman is what the group seeks to emulate.

The 2022-2023 concert season schedule will be revealed at the concert. Membership in the Concert Association is $60 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door are $30. More information is available at giconcerts.org.

The finale of the season will feature Grand Island-native Cassandré Faimon-Haygood on April 10 at 3 p.m.

Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend GI concerts may do so for a small fee. Grand Island members may attend concerts only in Norfolk and Fairbury because of COVID restrictions.

Tickets now on sale for ‘Church Basement Ladies’ at the Merryman

KEARNEY — The smash-hit musical comedy that started it all, the “Church Basement Ladies” will be returning to the Merryman for its 20th anniversary tour. This tour will be presenting the original show, a production that broke box office records and inspired a whole series of musicals starring these lovable and hilarious gals.

Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Tickets are $35, $39 and $44. Special pricing is available to season members! Tickets are available online at www.pickmytickets.org or by calling the box office at 308-698-8297. Season members must call to receive the discount.

Tickets are also available for “Classic Nashville Live,” planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Take a walk down a “country” memory lane with your favorite classic hits when Jason Petty and Broadway star Gail Bliss celebrate the songs made famous by Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Merle Haggard and many more. Tickets are $30, $35 and $41.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Uncharted” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother... but only if they can learn to work together.

The film is rated PG-13 for violence/action and language.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

