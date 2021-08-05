Your Ticket: Grand Theatre to host annual car show in Railside

The Grand Theatre will host its annual car show from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday along Third Street in Railside.
The show will showcase a wide variety of classic and custom automobiles. Trophies will be awarded in various categories.
Register the day of the show or pre-register by contacting Craig Hand at Howard’s Jewelry, 308-381-1225. Two movie passes will be included with each registered automobile. Passes can be used at any regular movie for one year.
Show parking begins at 3 p.m. Admission to the car show is free and free hot dogs and soda will be available (donations are suggested).
BD and the Boys will be on hand to entertain the crowd with live music.
Also, this weekend, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is showing at the Grand, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language.
Admission to the movie is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Studio K to host First Friday Art Opening
Studio K will kick off its August show with a First Friday Art Opening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.
Featured artists for August are Martha Pettigrew and Javier Fox.
Pettigrew holds a bachelor’s degree in fine art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an emphasis in painting and printmaking. Serving six years as a scientific illustrator for the Nebraska State Museum, she turned to bronze sculpture as a profession in 1992 and has a wide base of collectors including museums, municipalities, corporations and individuals.
Several trips to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, gave her the impetus to get back into painting, using street scenes as a subject matter. Adding rural architecture to her repertoire, Pettigrew has been painting barns, grain elevators, sheds and schoolhouses for many years, utilizing clean lines and clear colors. Pettigrew’s current non-representational work is an exploration of positive and negative space and cool color juxtaposition. The challenges are exciting and the possibilities are endless.
“I began my experience with art at a young age,” Fox says, “first with nature growing up in Colombia. I was surrounded by a vast amount of color, sounds and beauty, that helped me appreciate and discover the wonders of the world. Throughout my educational experiences, starting at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, I began to explore the different materials and techniques to shape my art.
“I tried different techniques and disciplines, but nothing intrigued me as much as clay did, the reason has to do with its vast amounts of potential to create anything in my imagination. I can apply all other disciplines such us drawing, painting, sculpture and printmaking into this amazing material, but fire was the thing that really called to me because it was so unique to add that element in such way that I could not control the outcome of every piece. At the University of Nebraska Lincoln, I explored the surface of clay and what I can do to it, I studied glaze formulation to learn the chemistry of glazes and how to use materials to create new and exciting surfaces, adding uniqueness to the art pieces.”
Fox has also studied at the University of Colorado in Boulder and holds a master of fine arts degree from the University of Western Carolina.
The exhibit will remain on display through August. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
Car show to benefit Wreaths Across America
The United Veterans Club will host a car show to benefit Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1914 W. Capital.
Registration is $10 per vehicle and begins at 8:30 a.m.; the show will open at 10. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.
The club will be serving breakfast until 10 a.m.
Two food trucks — Hit the Spot and the Sno — will be open through the day with food for purchase.
There is no charge to come and look at the cars.
For more information, contact Billie Heron at 308-218-1238.
Kearney Area Children’s Museum to host Roadway Heroes
KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum is set to host Roadway Heroes for the eighth time.
The event is set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
It takes a variety of vehicles, tools, equipment and skilled operators to keep cities running, organizers said. Roadway Heroes is designed to give children the opportunity to explore their favorite vehicles, meet the operators and learn roadway safety.
Along with exploring the vehicles, children can also play fun games and get fun items to take home. Among the activities will be a “Beach Ball Dump” from Blessing Construction. They will be filling a front loader with beach balls and will dump them out so children can take one home. This activity shows what a front loader can hold and how it operates.
“Our goal is to connect children together with their community helpers and provide an educational experience to both the parents and their children,” says Jennifer Beck, director of community engagement. “It’s been fun to see this event grow each year since it began in 2014. We are grateful to the support of the community help make it happen.”
Admission is $3 for children who are museum members and $5 for children who are not members. Adult admission is $2; children 2 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased at www.kearneychildrensmuseum.org, at the museum, or at the event which is cash only.
