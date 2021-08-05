Your Ticket: Grand Theatre to host annual car show in Railside

“I tried different techniques and disciplines, but nothing intrigued me as much as clay did, the reason has to do with its vast amounts of potential to create anything in my imagination. I can apply all other disciplines such us drawing, painting, sculpture and printmaking into this amazing material, but fire was the thing that really called to me because it was so unique to add that element in such way that I could not control the outcome of every piece. At the University of Nebraska Lincoln, I explored the surface of clay and what I can do to it, I studied glaze formulation to learn the chemistry of glazes and how to use materials to create new and exciting surfaces, adding uniqueness to the art pieces.”