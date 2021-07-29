Your Ticket: Hastings Art in the Park set for Sunday

HASTINGS — The Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau will host Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Libs Park in Hastings.
The event will feature more than 60 artists showcasing their talents. Works on display —and for sale — will include metal sculptures, photography, a variety of painting styles, stained glass, crochet items, wood carvings, door art, pottery, macramé items, jewelry, wooden items, hand-crafted items, handmade glass marbles, pine needle baskets, handmade hula hoops and more!
Food trucks on site will include Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Tropical Sno, Pig in a Bag, Anna Street Trolley (ice cream), and Nomad Pizza Co.
Also during the day area musicians will be performing on the grounds and the Prairie Dulcimer Players will be performing in their vendor booth.
Other activities include an appearance by the Kool-aid Man, sidewalk chalk art hosted by the Hastings Community Arts Council, and face painting by members of the Adams Central National Honors Art Society. Many of the artists will be doing demonstrations at their booths and a caricature artist will be on hand for the first time. There will also be an opportunity for adults and children to paint their own art canvas.
There is no admission charge.
For more information check out the Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau page on Facebook or check online at www.visithastingsnebraska.com
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Boss Baby: Family Business” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business. Rated PG for rude humor, mild language and some action.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
