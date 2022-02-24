Your Ticket: Hastings Symphony concert features Hastings College students

HASTINGS — The Hastings Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist & Youth Concert on Sunday will feature Hastings College student Maria Pytlik, who was selected as the winner of the Young Artist Competition.

The symphony also will play a piece composed by student Benjamin Howie.

Pytlik, a sophomore from Brainard double majoring in music education and trumpet performance, will perform the “Trumpet Concerto” by Alexander Arutunian with the HSO. This concerto is famous for its bravado and intensity, said Dr. Byron Jensen, a music professor at Hastings College and director of HSO. “

HSO will also perform a world premiere composed by Howie titled “Dark Intentions.” Howie, a senior music major from Hastings, appends a Mark Twain quote: “Everyone has a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” The piece blends ideas extracted from works by other composers (all in the public domain), including the famous “Dies irae” heard in requiem masses. It concludes with an uplifting hymn.

Jensen said the HSO program for this concert also features Antonin Dvoark’s “Symphony No. 9 in E Minor,” popularly referred to as “From the New World.”

The concert begins at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N Hastings Ave. Tickets are $18-20 for adults, and all students are admitted free.

More information on the HSO can be found at hastingssymphony.com.

Liederkranz to host Lumpen Ball

It’s time to dig out your old clothes and hit the town with the Liederkranz’s annual Lumpen Ball set for Saturday.

The German translation of Lumpen is “rags” or “ragamuffins.” Fasching is the German version of Mardi Gras. The Lumpen Ball (also known as Hobo’s Ball or Rag Ball) is always held after Fasching because after you spend all of your money on your Fasching costume, and celebrating all that night, you must go to the next dance as a bum because you have very little money left after Fasching.

The ball is set for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St., and will feature music from Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons. The event will also include the crowning of the “worst-dressed king and queen.”

Admission is $10; for more information, call 308-382-9337

‘Infinite Possibilities’ opens Sunday at CCC-Hastings

HASTINGS — Central Community College Media Arts students are hosting their annual Media Arts Show which opens with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Hastings Campus.

This year’s theme is “Infinite Possibilities,” illustrating the variety of art on display. Each of the six students will exhibit two pieces, including digital illustration, photography, charcoal drawings and other mixed media artwork. They will be in attendance at the reception to talk to visitors about their experiences at CCC and their creation process. Two of those students, Madison Ripp and David Onfre, graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2020.

Light refreshments will be provided at the reception on the second floor of the Platte Building.

The exhibit will remain on display through Friday, April 1. The CCC-Hastings campus is located at 550 S. Technical Blvd.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Sing 2” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet … all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut — to join them. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.