Your Ticket: Hastings Symphony Orchestra plans Halloween concert

Auditions are open to children currently in third through eighth grades.

Current ninth graders who have been part of shows in the past, but were unable to take part last year because the show was canceled, are invited to be part of the show as well. Contact the directors for more information.

The theater will present two shows: “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs,” by Brian Taylor, and “The Search for Intelligent Life on EArt,” by Jeremy Johnson and Brian Taylor.

Auditions times are 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. A parent or guardian must accompany children who are auditioning. A current photo of each child is also required.

Show dates are set for Jan. 28-30.