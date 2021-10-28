Your Ticket: Hastings Symphony Orchestra plans Halloween concert

HASTINGS — The music of ghouls and goblins will haunt the Masonic Auditorium as the Hastings Symphony Orchestra opens its subscription concert season at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The orchestra is led by Byron Jensen.
Spooky music includes “The Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky and “Danse Macabre” by Saint-Saens. Also on the program is “Beethoven’s Piano Concerto in C minor” performed by Richard Fountain. Fountain is a professor at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and is the principal keyboardist for the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. He was originally scheduled to appear a year ago to help commemorate the composer’s 250th year of birth,
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors; all students are admitted free of charge. The Masonic Center’s box office opens at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.hastingssymphony.com.
Masks are highly recommended, but are not required, for audience members.
Liederkranz to host 151st Anniversary Ball
It’s “better late than never” when the Liederkranz will host its 151st anniversary ball on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The sesquicentennial celebration was postponed from 2020 because of covid.
The ball, running from 2 to 6 p.m., will feature the music of the Leo Lonnie Orchestra. Admission is $5 for adults and $7.50 for non-members. If you have a German outfit, wear it!
For more information, call 308-382-9337 or check online at www.giliederkranz.com/
Friendship Gathering to feature veterans tribute from Chef Anthony
WOOD RIVER — Chef Anthony Brando, a Navy veteran, singer and professional chef, will offer a tribute to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 6, as part of the Celebrate Wood River Performing Art Series.
Chef Anthony founded the Business Coalition for Veterans in 2019. A non-profit organization, it strives to promote fundraising and healing efforts for veterans in need.
The Saturday Friendship Gathering starts at 9:30 a.m. at Wood River High School, 13800 W Wood River Road. A casual gathering, patrons are invited to come early for coffee, snacks and conversation prior to the program.
There is no admission charge, thanks to the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift. Freewill donations are always welcome to help make future programs possible.
For more information, call 308-583-2606.
‘Ribbons of Space’ explores plight of Iranian women
HASTINGS — Works by Shabnam Jannesari, a visiting instructor of art, are featured in the west gallery of the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center now through Dec. 3. The show, “Ribbons of Space,” includes paintings and drawings created in the last two years.
For the show, Jannesari incorporates drawing and painting to explore a nostalgia of distant intimacies in her life. She illuminates the plight of the Iranian woman, censored by an overreaching patriarchy. Jannesari’s paintings express her personal story, but they also reflect on the suppression of women across Iran. Jannesari’s carefully composed figures empower the complex realities of Iranian female identity.
Jannesari is an Iranian artist who received her MFA with distinction in studio art at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. She now teaches painting at Hastings College.
A reception for Jannesari is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the JDAC, with a brief talk beginning at 5:20 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
The JDAC galleries, at 700 E. 12th St., are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; there is no admission charge. Face masks are currently required inside the JDAC.
Children’s theater auditions start Nov. 13
The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre will host audition for its upcoming show starting Saturday, Nov. 13.
Auditions are open to children currently in third through eighth grades.
Current ninth graders who have been part of shows in the past, but were unable to take part last year because the show was canceled, are invited to be part of the show as well. Contact the directors for more information.
The theater will present two shows: “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs,” by Brian Taylor, and “The Search for Intelligent Life on EArt,” by Jeremy Johnson and Brian Taylor.
Auditions times are 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. A parent or guardian must accompany children who are auditioning. A current photo of each child is also required.
Show dates are set for Jan. 28-30.
The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre is named after the late Catherine Fosket, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Fosket was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production. After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund a scholarship established in her name.
For more information, contact Angie Liske at 308-940-1365, or Steven Gobel at 308-380-1390.
Tickets on sale for Cirque holiday show
Tickets are now on sale for the “Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular,” planned for Nov. 26 at the Heartland Events Center.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular” is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.
Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience.
Tickets range from $27 to $62.50 (plus fees) and can be purchased at Etix.com or at the HEC box office. VIP packages are also available. Those packages include a red-carpet entry where VIPs will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo and special edition VIP lanyard. Each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise.
Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.
