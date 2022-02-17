Your Ticket: Irish tenor David Shannon to perform in Grand Island; violin duo in Wood River

David Shannon — known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Grand Island Senior High auditorium.
The fifth event in the 2021-22 Grand Island Concert Association season, Shannon’s velvety vocals amaze audiences. He performs songs from Elton John, Billy Joel, Dean Martin, “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables” and more.
Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally more than 25 years. He has played key roles in some of Broadway’s most popular titles including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Miss Saigon.”
He was nominated for Best Actor at the Oliviers (the British version of the Tony Award) for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Beautiful Game.” He also performs with orchestras around the world.
Renowned for his engaging style and charming personality, Shannon recently released his second solo album “Abhaile.”
Concert attendees will be required to comply with the current mask policy of Grand Island Public Schools.
Membership in the Concert Association is $60 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door are $30. More information is available at giconcerts.org.
The remainder of the season includes Kassia Ensemble featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, March 14, and Cassandré Faimon-Haygood, April 10.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend GI concerts may do so for a small fee. Grand Island members may attend concerts only in Norfolk and Fairbury because of COVID restrictions.
Violin/piano duo to perform in Wood River
WOOD RIVER — The violin/piano duo Heidi and Kevin Cheng will take the stage at 2 p.m. Feb. 27, as part of the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series.
The performance will be in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center.
With Heidi on violin and Kevin on piano, the Chengs will perform a “variety of styles of music with great energy and skill,” including country, classical, bluegrass, sacred and ragtime.
Kevin was as born and raised in Taiwan, and, as sophomore, came to the United States to attend Nebraska Christian School in Central City. While there, he was invited as a guest pianist to play with the Hastings Symphony. After graduation, he studied music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. While at UNK, Kevin performed as guest soloist with the Lincoln Symphony, Kearney Symphony, Sandhills Symphony and Cherokee Symphony. He received an art council grant to premier Mendelssohn’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” in the United States.
Heidi born and raised in Kearney, the youngest of six children. During high school, Heidi studied violin with Connie Moon while playing in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra and Kearney Chamber Orchestra. She performed at the Masterworks Festival in Indiana in 2013. She works as an occupational therapist in Kearney, and serves as the principal second violinist in Kearney Symphony Orchestra.
This performance is free to the community with the generous support of the Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift, The Wood River Community Foundation, the Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Humanities Nebraska. A freewill offering is always welcome to help make future performances possible.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.
For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is howing this weekend at the Grand Theatre at 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man.
The spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse, bringing in monstrous villains that could destroy the world.
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.