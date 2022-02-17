Your Ticket: Irish tenor David Shannon to perform in Grand Island; violin duo in Wood River

Heidi born and raised in Kearney, the youngest of six children. During high school, Heidi studied violin with Connie Moon while playing in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra and Kearney Chamber Orchestra. She performed at the Masterworks Festival in Indiana in 2013. She works as an occupational therapist in Kearney, and serves as the principal second violinist in Kearney Symphony Orchestra.

This performance is free to the community with the generous support of the Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift, The Wood River Community Foundation, the Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Humanities Nebraska. A freewill offering is always welcome to help make future performances possible.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.