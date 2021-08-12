Your Ticket: It’s ‘Back to School’ time at Stuhr Museum

Stuhr Museum’s popular “Back to School in Railroad Town” event returns this weekend at the one-room Peters School and other sites in Railroad Town. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday.

School is the focus of the day, with teachers showing children (and adults) what life was like for students in the 1890s. From etiquette to subjects to recess, it’s a day full of learning and fun. Students can partake in a variety of activities inside the school, play games outside like stilt-walking and hoops and sticks, and explore life in Railroad Town.

The residents in Railroad Town have also heard of some shenanigans happening around town, and the hobos traveling the rails might just be behind that activity. Visit the “hobo camp” set up near the trains to learn about the people who traveled the country without ever purchasing a ticket. Discussion and demonstrations are sure to open your eyes to a different way of life!

In addition, the summer exhibit, “New In Town,” is on display through Sept. 6 in the Stuhr Building.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members. For more information, call 308-385-5316.

