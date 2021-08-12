Your Ticket: It’s ‘Back to School’ time at Stuhr Museum

Stuhr Museum’s popular “Back to School in Railroad Town” event returns this weekend at the one-room Peters School and other sites in Railroad Town. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday.
School is the focus of the day, with teachers showing children (and adults) what life was like for students in the 1890s. From etiquette to subjects to recess, it’s a day full of learning and fun. Students can partake in a variety of activities inside the school, play games outside like stilt-walking and hoops and sticks, and explore life in Railroad Town.
The residents in Railroad Town have also heard of some shenanigans happening around town, and the hobos traveling the rails might just be behind that activity. Visit the “hobo camp” set up near the trains to learn about the people who traveled the country without ever purchasing a ticket. Discussion and demonstrations are sure to open your eyes to a different way of life!
In addition, the summer exhibit, “New In Town,” is on display through Sept. 6 in the Stuhr Building.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members. For more information, call 308-385-5316.
Weekend car show to benefit local playground
Knucklehead Garage will host the “Carownervirus Second Shot” car show on Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna Str.
Registration runs from 11 a.m. to noon; Show and Shine open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards (more than 40 of them!) will be presented at 3:30 p.m.
Showing will be street rods, pickups, motorcycles, lowriders, rat roads, classics and more. Entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
The event also includes the Anna Street Trolley (ice cream), a DJ, carnival games, bingo, cake walk and more. Sloppy joes, beans and chips will be available for a freewill donation.
Proceeds will be used to replace a 30-year-old playground used by students at First Presbyterian pre-school and other children in the community.
For more information, call 308-380-1040.
Fun Fly planned in Aurora
AURORA — The Aurora RC Flyers will host a fun fly on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The group’s field is located along Highway 14 a mile north of the junction of Highways 34 and 14 (on the east side of the road just south of the airport).
Landing fee for pilots is $20 and includes lunch. There is no charge for spectators to come and watch; lunch will be available for $5.
For more information, call Mark Bergt at 402-364-2406 or email mb02847@windstream.net
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.
For more information, call LaVonne at 308-382-2663.
Grand Island City Singers schedule Christmas concert auditions
The Grand Island City Singers will host auditions for their annual Christmas concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.
Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 14. The concert is planned for Dec. 4 and 5.
There are openings in all voice parts and bringing a prepared song is not necessary. Micah Hesterman will direct the concert.For additional information, call 308-383-8300.
Grand Island Little Theatre opens new season with a ‘Big Bang’
The Grand Island Little Theater is getting back in business have a long break and will kick off its 2021-22 season with (literally) “The Big Bang.”
Auditions for the fall show are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24, at College Park (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door 3).
A musical comedy by Boyd Graham and Jed Feuer, “The Big Bang” is performed by its wacky creators Off Broadway, and is long on shtick and historical hilarity. These two friends try to sell their overblown musical production of the history of the world to prospective investors (the audience) in a borrowed New York City apartment.
Two males ages 19 or older (no specific ages listed) are needed. Directors can be a little flexible with the ages of cast members. Bring a prepared piece of music, accompanist will be provided, and be prepared to read a selection from the script that the director chooses.
Production dates are Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.
For more information, contact Steve Spencer, director, at 308-391-0381; or Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, producer, at 308-379-2015.
Greg Sanchez is the music director and accompanist is Mark Landis.
Backstage help is also needed. If interested, stop by auditions or contact the directors or producer.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Black Widow” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre. 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.