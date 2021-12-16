Your Ticket: Kearney Public Library to host free holiday concert

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Frahm-Lewis Trio will perform a free holiday concert 3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
The family-friendly concert features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and other holiday favorites.
The Frahm-Lewis Trio includes UNK faculty Ting-Lan Chen (violin), Noah Rogoff (cello) and Nathan Buckner (piano). Area youth in the UNK String Project String Quartet will perform the opening song.
The first 50 families attending Saturday’s concert will receive a complimentary music-themed tree ornament.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.
For more information, call La Vonne at 308-382-2663.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.