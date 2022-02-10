Your Ticket: ‘Notorious Dr. Flippin’ focus of Bygone Book Club

The Hall County Historical Society, along with the Grand Island Public Library, will discuss “The Notorious Dr. Flippin,” at the monthly meeting of the Bygone Book Club, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the library, 1124 W. Second St.

Charles Flippin, born to freed slaves in 1868, attended the University of Nebraska where he became the first Black player on the newly-formed football team and was one of the first Black players in the nation. He went on to attend medical school and returned to Nebraska to practice in the Stromsburg area for many years.

Specializing in “women’s health issues,” he drew attention for some of his more questionable practices in the early part of the 20th century.

The discussion will be led by Dave White, a member of the historical society.

The Bygone Book Club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. It meets monthly on the second Saturday at the library. Attendees discuss books relating to Grand Island, central Nebraska and Nebraska history in general.

Upcoming titles include: