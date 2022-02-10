Your Ticket: ‘Notorious Dr. Flippin’ focus of Bygone Book Club

The Hall County Historical Society, along with the Grand Island Public Library, will discuss “The Notorious Dr. Flippin,” at the monthly meeting of the Bygone Book Club, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the library, 1124 W. Second St.
Charles Flippin, born to freed slaves in 1868, attended the University of Nebraska where he became the first Black player on the newly-formed football team and was one of the first Black players in the nation. He went on to attend medical school and returned to Nebraska to practice in the Stromsburg area for many years.
Specializing in “women’s health issues,” he drew attention for some of his more questionable practices in the early part of the 20th century.
The discussion will be led by Dave White, a member of the historical society.
The Bygone Book Club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. It meets monthly on the second Saturday at the library. Attendees discuss books relating to Grand Island, central Nebraska and Nebraska history in general.
Upcoming titles include:
March 12: “Marching with the First Nebraska: A Civil War Diary,” by August Scherneckau, James Potter and Edith Robbins; led by Robbins.
April 9: “Sharpie: The Story of Evelyn Sharp,” by Diane Ruth Armour Bartels, led by Stephanie Crosby.
Saturday access to the library meeting room and foyer is provided as a special courtesy specifically to attendees of this event. The library is closed on Saturdays.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact the library at 308-385-5333.
‘Voices from the Past’ to highlight women’s suffrage in Nebraska
Local historians Sue Clement and Michelle Setlik will focus on the history of women’s suffrage in Nebraska when the Hall County Historical Society hosts its monthly “Voices from the Past” program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
The women’s suffrage movement began in Nebraska in 1881 with an attempt to amend the Constitution. The long-fought battle was not won until 1920.
The program is free for society members; admission is $5 for non-members. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Setlik at 308-380-4480.
‘Grace and Glorie’ headed to Central City Performing Arts Center
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will feature “homegrown talent” for its fourth show of the season with the two-person play “Grace and Glorie.”
Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.
This show will feature current and former Central City residents Wendy Carlson and Lori Moss. The story of “Grace and Glorie” takes place in Grace’s cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Grace, a 90-year-old illiterate country woman, is dying of cancer. Glorie, a 40-year-old New Yorker, arrives to be her hospice caregiver. The play will portray Grace and Glorie maneuvering through the highs and lows of life with depth, humor and humanity in their five days together.
This production was written by Tom Ziegler and is being presented with permission from the Samuel French Theater Co.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, but are also available ahead of time by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com, contacting the Central City Chamber of Commerce Office at 308-946-3897, or at T-Shirt Engineers in Grand Island. Adult tickets are $15 and students are $8. As always, Merrick Arts Council season memberships will be honored at either show.
Tri-City Street Rods to host 49th annual auto exhibition Feb. 26-27
“A Real Fine Forty-Nine” is the them of the Tri-City Street Rods annual exhibition set for Feb. 26 and 27 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
Every year this exhibition continues to grow — this year more than 150 entries are expected which will include street rods, classic cars, antiques, race cars, muscle cars, customs, tractors, rat rods, motorcycles and many vendors. They will come from Colorado, Kansas and Iowa, in addition to Nebraska.
“What makes the Classic Car hobby so interesting,” the club said in a press release, “is each builder takes a completely different approach; you can take the same vehicle and build it several different ways, getting an entirely different look using an identical platform.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adults.
For more information, check out the Tri-City Street Rods page on Facebook.
Tickets now on sale for Hastings College theater production
HASTINGS — The Hastings College theater department will present its spring musical, “Zombie Prom,” in several performances starting Friday, March 11.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the Scott Studio Theatre.
This “girl-loves-ghoul rock ‘n’ roll” Off Broadway musical is set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal. Pretty senior Toffee has fallen for the class bad boy. Family pressure forces her to end the romance, and he charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump.
He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee’s heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom. The principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on the story. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of 50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage.
Those attending are encouraged to dig out their prom dresses and tuxes and join the party!
Tickets are $8 and they can be reserved by emailing tickets@hastings.edu