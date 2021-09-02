Your Ticket: Presidio Brass opens season for Grand Island Concert Association

Selan, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Celebrate the holiday season with this Christian vocal trio. The group has earned eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as well as eight No. 1 singles. Tickets went on sale Sept. 1 and range in price from $35 to $44.

Also on the schedule is the annual performance of the Bar J Wranglers sponsored by the Kearney Cosmos club set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Wranglers, “world-famous singing cowboys” from Jackson Hole, Wyo., entertain audiences with western harmonies, cowboy stories, jokes and more. General admission seating is $25 and doors open at 6:15 p.m.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Respect” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, “Respect” is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.