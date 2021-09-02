Your Ticket: Presidio Brass opens season for Grand Island Concert Association

San Diego-based Presidio Brass, the face of a bold new generation in brass entertainment, will open the 2021-22 Grand Island Concert Association with a flourish at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Grand Island Senior High auditorium.
The combination of a brass quintet with piano and fresh original arrangements creates a unique sound that is the trademark of the audience-enthralling ensemble. The five young musicians present film music with a good dose of wit and humor.
Each member of the ensemble began his career by joining his school band program. Inspired by the dedication of their school music teachers, Presidio Brass came together with the primary mission to promote music education and music appreciation in youngsters.
Members of the Presidio Brass have performed with major symphony orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Diego Symphony, and have shared the stage with commercial and pop artists that include Stevie Wonder, John Williams, Quincy Jones, Yo-Yo Ma and others. When not on tour, they perform with orchestras and maintain private teaching studios at local universities, arrange and compose new music, and assist with public school music
To ensure the health of its members, concert attendees will be required to wear a mask in compliance with the policy of Grand Island Public Schools.
Membership in the Concert Association is $60 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door are $30. More information is available at giconcerts.org.
The remainder of the season includes: Waking Up in America, Sept. 30; The Folk Legacy Trio, Oct. 4; Veritas, Nov. 8; David Shannon, Feb. 28; Kassia Ensemble featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, March, 14; and Cassandré Faimon-Haygood, April 10.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend GI concerts may do so for a small fee. Grand Island members may attend concerts only in Norfolk and Fairbury because of COVID restrictions.
Lundeen celebrates with Hastings College exhibit
HASTINGS — George Lundeen, a 1971 Hastings College graduate, is celebrating his Golden Graduation with an exhibition of bronzes at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center open through September 30.
A reception for Lundeen is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at the art center. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Lundeen’s show is in the center’s West Gallery. The East Gallery features additional works by Lundeen, as well as selected items from the Loutzenheiser Family Donation. The East Gallery is only open through the reception on Friday.
A native of Holdrege, Lundeen was a Fulbright-Hayes Scholar studying at the Academia de Belle Arte in Florence, Italy. He holds a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Arts from Hastings College. He established his sculpting studio in Loveland, Colorado, in the mid-1970s where he currently lives and works.
He has been commissioned to sculpt portraits and interpretive works alike for universities, municipalities, foundations and corporations. Lundeen is a member of the National Academy of Design and the National Sculpture Society.
In September, Lundeen will be inducted into the Hastings College Fine Arts Hall of Fame.
Other examples of his bronze sculpture can be found in various locations on the Hastings College campus: “Michelle,” first floor of Perkins Library; “Robert Frost,” near the northern entrance to Perkins Library; and “The Joy of Music,” north of French Chapel
In 2014, the Loutzenheiser family of Hastings donated a group of artworks to the permanent collection of Hastings College. Among these items were paintings, prints and four bronze sculptures by Dr. George Hoffmeister. Representing the Loutzenheiser collection in this show are two of the bronzes, “Buffalo Hunter” and “It Is Finished.”
Hoffmeister (1924-1974) was a physician who practiced medicine in Hastings. Lundeen helped him craft the molds for his first bronze sculpture.
The JDAC galleries at 700 E. 12th St., are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are currently required inside the art center.
Lettermen open new season at the Merryman
KEARNEY — The Lettermen, known for such great 60s hits as “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “When I Fall in Love” and “Goin’ Out of My Head,” will open the new season at the Merryman Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Performances are set for 2 and 7 p.m. at the center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney. While tickets for both performances are limited, there are some seats available. Tickets range from $35 to $44 and are available online at pickmytickets.com or by calling the box office at 308-698-8297.
The season also includes
Timberline, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Emmy award winning songwriter and Kearney native Jim Salestrom will be reuniting the local favorite, Timberline, for a special reunion performance. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for children 11 and younger; seating is limited; call the box office.
Catapult, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Featured on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” Catapult combines shadow theater and interpretive dance to create stunning visual stories that are fun for the whole family. Special pricing for students and season members available to this family matinée performance; tickets go on sale Sept. 7.
Selan, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Celebrate the holiday season with this Christian vocal trio. The group has earned eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as well as eight No. 1 singles. Tickets went on sale Sept. 1 and range in price from $35 to $44.
Also on the schedule is the annual performance of the Bar J Wranglers sponsored by the Kearney Cosmos club set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Wranglers, “world-famous singing cowboys” from Jackson Hole, Wyo., entertain audiences with western harmonies, cowboy stories, jokes and more. General admission seating is $25 and doors open at 6:15 p.m.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Respect” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, “Respect” is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
