Your Ticket: Readers theater performances to focus on events from early 1950s

Crane River Theater presents ‘Mamma Mia’

KEARNEY — The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show that will come alive when Crane River Theater presents “Mamma Mia,” opening Friday in Kearney,

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, Tuesday through Saturday, July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. An additional 2 p.m. matinée is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. All performances will be at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St.

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother, Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands.

Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought.