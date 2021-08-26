Your Ticket: ‘Shrek 2’ to be shown under the stars this weekend

“Shrek 2” will be shown outdoors as part of UScellular’s “Movie Under the Stars” program Friday and Saturday night at the Veterans Athletic Complex.
Admission is free. The event will be open to 150 vehicles each night.
The movie begins at 8:15 p.m.
To go, people must first register at drivein.uscellular.com. Anyone 18 or older can register for a parking pass. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register. The passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to free entry, UScellular will provide each vehicle with a free bucket of snacks.
“Shrek 2” will be shown on a 52-foot screen, which will set up in the athletic complex parking lot. At 3:30 p.m., members of the Grand Island Fire Department will fill ballasts to inflate the screen.
Pre-movie activities begin at 6:45. Audio will be available through each car’s FM radio.
On-site attendants will guide vehicles to parking spots.
Once all passes are gone, anyone who registers for the movie will receive a rental code to watch any film of their choice at home, courtesy of UScellular and Redbox.
This is the second year in a row UScellular is bringing the “Movie Under the Stars” program to various communities. Last year, nearly 9,000 people attended free movie nights in 10 cities across the country.
Last weekend, people in 343 vehicles attended “Shrek 2” over two nights in North Platte.
Minden Opera House kicks off season with ‘Voice’ alum
MINDEN — The Minden Opera House will open its 21st season with a concert by Josh Hoyer, who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2017.
Hoyer and his band — Soul Colossal — first performed in Minden during the 2018-19 season.
After an scheduled encore performance was postponed in 2020, it is now set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
While on “The Voice,” Hoyer earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s team and the respect of the coaches of the show. Hoyer formed Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in 2012. Inspired by the sounds of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans, Philly and San Francisco, the band continuously crosses musical boundaries both in style and era. Its fifth studio album, “Natural Born Hustler,” was released in March 2020.
General admission tickets are $18 and are available online at www.mindenoperahouse.com
The Opera House will also host a new family-friendly art show featuring works by Jerri and Dee Haussler of Hastings opening Sept. 6.
The exhibit will open with an artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 and remain on display through October.
Jerri Haussler has been taking photos of the natural world for 65 years. Dee Haussler has been carving fish for only two. Both artists have combined their talents to create an interesting exhibit for adults and kids alike. The show will showcase a special angle for young visitors where they can try to find the bugs in some of Jerri’s photographs. In fact, the show is titled, “Flowers, Fowl, and Fish, Butterflies and Bugs (Can You Find the Bugs?).”
For more information, contact the Minden Opera House 322 E. Fifth St., at 308-832-0588, email director@mindenoperahouse.com or check online at www.mindenoperahouse.com
Hastings gallery features work of local artist
HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will feature the work of Hastings artist Diana Bienkowski through September.
An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings.
Bienkowski says she “paints with the desire to connect viewers emotionally with (my) work.” Blending classic and contemporary styles, she draws much of her inspiration from the images that surround us everyday as Nebraskans.
She works primarily in water-based media, particularly watercolor and acrylic paints, sometimes incorporating ink or gouache.
Bienkowski’s work hangs in many collections, public and private throughout the United States. She has won both regional and national awards, participated in many shows and was officially licensed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create private prints commemorating the football team’s 1995 National Championship. Her work spans a wide variety of subject matter, from palm trees and landscapes to sports action and abstracts in addition to many commissioned pieces.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment; call 402-469-0863. For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Jungle Cruise” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The movie is based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but this movie includes a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
