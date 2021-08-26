Your Ticket: ‘Shrek 2’ to be shown under the stars this weekend

Bienkowski’s work hangs in many collections, public and private throughout the United States. She has won both regional and national awards, participated in many shows and was officially licensed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create private prints commemorating the football team’s 1995 National Championship. Her work spans a wide variety of subject matter, from palm trees and landscapes to sports action and abstracts in addition to many commissioned pieces.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment; call 402-469-0863. For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Jungle Cruise” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The movie is based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but this movie includes a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.