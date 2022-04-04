Your Ticket: Studio K exhibit features two central Nebraska artists

Central Nebraska natives Julie Crocker and Patricia Scarborough will be the featured artists at the Studio K Art Gallery for April. Both have received national recognition for their work.

The focus for these artists is on the natural, world but in different ways.

Crocker is well known for her work featuring local wildlife and has participated in many Nebraska Habitat, Nebraska Trout and Ducks Unlimited competitions, with her winning work being used on their stamps.

She has also received many awards locally for her participation in Art in the Park and the Wings Over the Platte exhibit at Stuhr Museum.

Scarborough uses the landscape along with her memories to create oil paintings that deal with regeneration and life cycles.

She has exhibited nationally, most recently at the Mark Arts National Oil Painting Exhibition in Wichita, Kan., in 2021, and shows her work at The Burkholder Gallery in Lincoln.

The exhibit will remain on display through April 30 at the gallery at 112 W. Third St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

A new way to look at ‘Star Wars’

CENTRAL CITY — The final show of the Merrick Arts Council’s season will feature many characters from the “Star Wars” movies via puppetry in a show called “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Death Star.”

Mesner Puppet Theater will present a fun family show at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

Mesner Puppet Theater was founded in Kansas City in 1987 by puppeteer Paul Mesner and over the years has cultivated a national and international reputation for their excellent puppetry productions and educational programming.

Tickets at the door for non-members are $10 for adults and $5 for students; children PK and under will be admitted free. Tickets can also be purchased at the Central City Chamber of Commerce Office or by calling 308-946-3897.

