Your Ticket: Stuhr Museum to host All Hallow’s Eve on Friday, Saturday

Stuhr Museum will host the popular All Hallows’ event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday with activities planned for several area on the grounds.
All Hallows’ is a spooky, yet family-friendly event that combines historic All Hallows’ Eve with modern Halloween celebrations. Families are encouraged to dress up and join in the fun!
The Treat Trail will be open in the arbor for children to gather goodies from a variety of local organizations.
Things to do in Railroad Town include:
-- The Milisen House will be a historic trick-or-treat location- kids must perform a trick before they get a treat!
-- The Lesher House hosts traditional historic parlor games that would be played on All Hallows’ Eve in two rooms- one for younger kids and the other for other kids and adults.
-- The brave can stop by the Town Hall to hear a ghost story or two.
-- At the Bandstand, kids are encouraged to try their hand, - er mouth, at ‘ducking’ for apples. Ducking involves tying the apple to a string to using only your mouth to catch it (rather than a tub of water like bobbing for apples)
-- Spooks such as a scarecrow, the ghost bride and Grim Reaper will be out and about, wandering the streets of the town.
n $1 horse-drawn wagon rides are available for visitors to enjoy. The line forms in the alley near the crossroads of the town.
-- The Silver Dollar and Plug Nickel eateries will feature a number of treats for purchase from pizza by the slice, hot dogs, popcorn, cookies, pumpkin muffins, sodas, water, and more!
The Shadowlands Haunted Field will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. to spook, scare and surprise those who dare to enter at the north end of Railroad Town as the sun goes down!
For more information, call the museum at 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
Historical society resumes ‘Voices of the Past’ programs
After a long break, the Hall County Historical Society will resume its “Voices of the Past” programs starting Sunday, Oct. 10.
John Hanssen will display his collection of antique Halloween decorations starting at 2 p.m. in Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Hanssen is a member of the HCHS board and has collected antique Halloween decorations dating back to the early 1900s.
Coffee and refreshments will be served along with a time to take a closer look at the decorations and ask questions.
The program is free for society members, with a $5 fee for non-members. Masks are required.
The society’s annual business meeting will precede the program at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call Hanssen at 308-380-2086.
Friendship Gathering to feature the ‘Tales of Hans Christian Anderson’
WOOD RIVER — “Tales of Hans Christian Anderson” will be brought to life through storyteller Lisa Kramme at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wood River High School.
Kramme will share stories of the great Danish author, Hans Christian Anderson. Listeners will also learn about the life of Anderson, including early struggles and later successes.
Kramme, an independent scholar from Fremont, comes to Wood River through Nebraska Humanities and the Saturday Friendship Gatherings, a part of Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series.
This program is open to the public and free, thanks to the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift and Humanities Nebraska which receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska State Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. A free will offering will be accepted to help make future programs possible.
A casual gathering, patrons are invited to come early for coffee, snacks and conversations prior to the program.
For more information, call 308-583-2606.
UNK Theatre opens season with ‘Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe’
KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney will present Eric Coble’s “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Miriam Drake Theatre.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Edgar Allan Poe stands alone in the flickering darkness of his mind, trying desperately to convince himself — and us — that he’s not mad. The spell he weaves brings us a highly theatrical adaptation of four tales Poe himself considered his best: “The Raven,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Enter the world of Poe and check your heartbeat at the door.
This production runs approximately 90 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. All seating is general admission, allowing patrons to space themselves however they’re most comfortable. Face masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students and seniors; and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For reservations, contact the UNK Theatre Box Office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
Hastings College to present ‘Men on Boats’ at Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS — Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre presents “Men on Boats,” the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.
“Men on Boats,” by Jaclyn Backhaus, will be presented at the Chautauqua Park Pavilion this weekend and will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The show is free to attend with the option of making a freewill donation.
Chautauqua Park is located on West Fifth Street between North Laird and North Woodland avenues in Hastings.
Additional parking will be available at the Aquacourt Waterpark at 2200 W. Third St.
