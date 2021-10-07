Your Ticket: Stuhr Museum to host All Hallow’s Eve on Friday, Saturday

Stuhr Museum will host the popular All Hallows’ event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday with activities planned for several area on the grounds.

All Hallows’ is a spooky, yet family-friendly event that combines historic All Hallows’ Eve with modern Halloween celebrations. Families are encouraged to dress up and join in the fun!

The Treat Trail will be open in the arbor for children to gather goodies from a variety of local organizations.

Things to do in Railroad Town include:

-- The Milisen House will be a historic trick-or-treat location- kids must perform a trick before they get a treat!

-- The Lesher House hosts traditional historic parlor games that would be played on All Hallows’ Eve in two rooms- one for younger kids and the other for other kids and adults.

-- The brave can stop by the Town Hall to hear a ghost story or two.

-- At the Bandstand, kids are encouraged to try their hand, - er mouth, at ‘ducking’ for apples. Ducking involves tying the apple to a string to using only your mouth to catch it (rather than a tub of water like bobbing for apples)