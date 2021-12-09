yourTicket: ‘Blippi: The Musical’ headed to the Heartland Events Center

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, for “Blippi: The Musical,” coming to Grand Island on March 25.
Show time is 6 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center.
“Blippi: The Musical” brings the energetic and lovable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music.
Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons!
In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.
Tickets range from $27.50 to $67.50 (plus fees); children 2 and younger are free with lap seating. A meet and greet photo experience is available for $50 (plus fees) and require purchase of a seated ticket.
To order tickets online, check the HEC website at heartlandeventscenter.com or www.etix.com.
For more information about Blippi, check online at BlippiTheMusical.com
Tickets on sale for two Merryman shows
KEARNEY — Tickets are now on sale for two shows opening at the Merryman Performing Arts Center after the first of the year.
Tusk, a band playing tribute to Fleetwood Mac, is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note-for-note renditions of its famous songs including “Rhiannon,” “The Chain” and “Go Your Own Way.”
Tickets start at $30.
And coming up in April is the 20th anniversary tour of “The Church Basement Ladies.”
Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
This tour will be presenting the original show, a production that broke box office records and inspired a whole series of musicals starring these lovable and hilarious gals.
Tickets start at $37.
To order tickets for either show, call the box office at 308-698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.
‘Disney on Ice: Into the Magic’ coming to Kearney
KEARNEY — Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge in “Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.”
This action-packed extravaganza featuring Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” with other beloved Disney characters skates into Kearney from March 17–20, 2022, playing seven fun-filled performances at the Viaero Center.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Tickets range from $20 to $60 (plus fees) and are available online at etix.com or by calling the box office at 308-338-8011.
Grand Island Little Theatre plans auditions for February show
The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its February show from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 14, at College Park.
To audition for “God’s Favorite,” a comedy by Neil Simon, use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building (door 3).
This is the modern day story of Job from the Bible, as told by the comedic stylings of the late, great Neil Simon. Joe Benjamin is contacted by messenger and informed he is God’s Favorite,and is now the subject of a bet between God and Satan. Satan is going to put the “heat”on Joe and his family to see if Joe will renounce God. All hell breaks loose and puts the family’s patience to the test.
Five men and five women, ages 20 to 60 are needed. The director can be a little flexible with the ages of cast members. Those auditioning should be prepared to read a selection from the script the director chooses.
Read through is set for Thursday, Dec. 16, with rehearsals two nights the weeks before Christmas and New Year’s, with more nights added after the holidays. Production dates are Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-13.
Backstage help is also needed.
Ron Jelinek will be the director; Jeannee Fossberg is producer. For more information, contact Jelinek at 308-379-2907 or aceadcre8tor@gmail.com.
