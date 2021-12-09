yourTicket: ‘Blippi: The Musical’ headed to the Heartland Events Center

This action-packed extravaganza featuring Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” with other beloved Disney characters skates into Kearney from March 17–20, 2022, playing seven fun-filled performances at the Viaero Center.

Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

Tickets range from $20 to $60 (plus fees) and are available online at etix.com or by calling the box office at 308-338-8011.

Grand Island Little Theatre plans auditions for February show

The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its February show from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 14, at College Park.

To audition for “God’s Favorite,” a comedy by Neil Simon, use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building (door 3).