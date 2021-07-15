yourTicket: Concert series wraps up 2021 summer season

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne at 308-382-2663.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“A Quiet Place Part II” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre. 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the newly acquired knowledge of the seemingly invulnerable creatures’ weakness, grief-stricken Evelyn Abbott finds herself on her own, with two young teens, a defenseless newborn son, and with no place to hide. Now, 474 days after the all-out alien attack in “A Quiet Place” (2018), the Abbotts summon up every last ounce of courage to leave their now-burned-to-the-ground farm and embark on a peril-laden quest to find civilization.