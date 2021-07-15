yourTicket: Concert series wraps up 2021 summer season

The summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department comes to a close tonight with a performance from Code Blue.
The band, described as “eclectic, covering many different musical styles,” will take the stage at 8 p.m. at Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division.
There is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs. For more information, call 308-385-0290.
Grand Island Public Library to host two programs
The Grand Island Public Library will host two programs over the next several days.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nebraska native and New York Times bestselling author Alex Kava will make a virtual appearance and those who are interested may either take part at the library or watch the livestream via Zoom. Registration is not required, but if you want to watch from home, contact the library for the Zoom link information.
Then at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, the library and Humanities Nebraska will present “No Time on My Hands: the Story of Grace Snyder” in Meeting Room B.
Charlotte and Kevin Endorf will highlight the life and achievements of legendary Nebraska quilter Grace Snyder.
For more information contact Laura Fentress at 308-385-5333.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.
For more information, call La Vonne at 308-382-2663.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“A Quiet Place Part II” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre. 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
With the newly acquired knowledge of the seemingly invulnerable creatures’ weakness, grief-stricken Evelyn Abbott finds herself on her own, with two young teens, a defenseless newborn son, and with no place to hide. Now, 474 days after the all-out alien attack in “A Quiet Place” (2018), the Abbotts summon up every last ounce of courage to leave their now-burned-to-the-ground farm and embark on a peril-laden quest to find civilization.
With this in mind, determined to expand beyond the boundaries, the resilient survivors have no other choice but to venture into eerily quiet, uncharted hostile territory, hoping for a miracle. But, this time, the enemy is everywhere. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
