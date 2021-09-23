yourTicket: Grand Comic Con, Part III, opens Oct. 1

The Historic Grand Theatre presents “The Grand Comic Con, Part III,” a celebration of all things geek, starting Friday, Oct. 1.

The event will feature vendors, creators and podcasters from Nebraska and beyond! There is no admission charge and will feature a family-friendly environment with something for all ages.

It all starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Grand, 316 W. Third St., in downtown Grand Island, with opening ceremonies and a free showing of “The Last Starfighter.”

Activities move to Fonner Park on Saturday and Sunday with Grand Comic Con open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Fonner Park Concourse. On hand will be creators and artists showcasing their talents, vendors displaying and selling a wide variety of collectibles and other items, and several podcaster programs for your entertainment. Cosplayers will be preosent throughout the weekend and informational panels for everyone to enjoy.

For updates and more information, check out the Grand Comic Con page on Facebook.

Radio-controlled aircraft event set for Sunday

The Grand Island Modelers will be hosting an Old-Timer Fun Fly, a radio-controlled aircraft event, on Sunday, Sept. 26.