yourTicket: Grand Comic Con, Part III, opens Oct. 1

The Historic Grand Theatre presents “The Grand Comic Con, Part III,” a celebration of all things geek, starting Friday, Oct. 1.
The event will feature vendors, creators and podcasters from Nebraska and beyond! There is no admission charge and will feature a family-friendly environment with something for all ages.
It all starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Grand, 316 W. Third St., in downtown Grand Island, with opening ceremonies and a free showing of “The Last Starfighter.”
Activities move to Fonner Park on Saturday and Sunday with Grand Comic Con open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Fonner Park Concourse. On hand will be creators and artists showcasing their talents, vendors displaying and selling a wide variety of collectibles and other items, and several podcaster programs for your entertainment. Cosplayers will be preosent throughout the weekend and informational panels for everyone to enjoy.
For updates and more information, check out the Grand Comic Con page on Facebook.
Radio-controlled aircraft event set for Sunday
The Grand Island Modelers will be hosting an Old-Timer Fun Fly, a radio-controlled aircraft event, on Sunday, Sept. 26.
The event is scheduled from dawn to dusk at the at the flying field located at Husker Highway and Alda Road west of Grand Island. It will feature early vintage aircraft.
There is a pilot fee of $5 and no charge for the public to come and watch the one-day event.
For additional information, contact Lee Machmuller at 308-380-1048, and also search online at www.gimodelers.club or the Grand Island Modeler’s Facebook page.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Reminiscence,” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client Mae. A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears and he fights to learn the truth about her. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
