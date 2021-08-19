yourTicket: Grand Island Public Library hosts exhibit featuring Latinx immigration stories

“Coming to the Plains: Latinx Stories of Immigration to Central Nebraska” uses oral histories to explore the experiences of Latinx immigrants to central Nebraska.
Nebraska’s complicated relationship with immigration inspired the team to look at the lived realities of Latinx immigrants who have settled in central Nebraska. University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members Dr. Michelle Warren, Laurinda Weisse, and Jacob Rosdail, assisted by a number of students, worked with Latinx immigrants to capture oral histories.
Twenty members of the Latinx community shared their stories, discussing how and why they came to the area, what challenges they’ve faced, and more. Participants came from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic, and currently live in a number of central Nebraska towns. The exhibit displays selections from the interviews in 8 themed banners and a video installation.
“Coming to the Plains” continues to develop relationships with Latinx community members and community organizations. Current work is focused on assessing the needs of the Latinx population through a community survey. More information on the project is available on the project website: https://comingtotheplains.org/.
Coming to the Plains is on view at the Grand Island Public Library through Sept. 6. If you’re interested in hosting the “Coming to the Plains” exhibit or would like more information, contact Michelle Warren at 308-865-8439 or warrenm2@unk.edu.
Crane Trust program to feature interns
Amanda Medaries and Matt Schaaf, who are serving as interns for the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, will be the featured speakers for the center’s monthly potluck on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
A potluck meal will start at 6:30 p.m.; bring a dish to share if you wish. The program will start at 7.
Medaries and Schaaf will share their experiences at the center and discuss what it’s like to be an intern.
The center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda. For more information, call 308-382-1820.
Car, bike show set in Clarks
CLARKS — The second annual car and bike show hosted by the Heartland Chapter of the Guardians of the Children is set for Saturday in Clarks.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and is $15 per entry. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trophies will be presented at 3:30.
The event also includes kids activities, vendors and dunk booth and more.
All proceeds will be used to further the mission of Guardians of the Children, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
For more information, call 402-470-0420 or email fatboygoc@gmail.com.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Stillwater” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit.
Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. Rated R for language.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.