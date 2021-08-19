yourTicket: Grand Island Public Library hosts exhibit featuring Latinx immigration stories

“Coming to the Plains: Latinx Stories of Immigration to Central Nebraska” uses oral histories to explore the experiences of Latinx immigrants to central Nebraska.

Nebraska’s complicated relationship with immigration inspired the team to look at the lived realities of Latinx immigrants who have settled in central Nebraska. University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members Dr. Michelle Warren, Laurinda Weisse, and Jacob Rosdail, assisted by a number of students, worked with Latinx immigrants to capture oral histories.

Twenty members of the Latinx community shared their stories, discussing how and why they came to the area, what challenges they’ve faced, and more. Participants came from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic, and currently live in a number of central Nebraska towns. The exhibit displays selections from the interviews in 8 themed banners and a video installation.

“Coming to the Plains” continues to develop relationships with Latinx community members and community organizations. Current work is focused on assessing the needs of the Latinx population through a community survey. More information on the project is available on the project website: https://comingtotheplains.org/.