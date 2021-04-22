yourTicket: Hastings College Theatre takes spring play to the great outdoors

The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of “barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts.”

Collective Soul is coming hot off a yearlong celebration of its 25th anniversary in 2019. If anything, these five Georgia-bred rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of a thriving career that has seen them move millions of records and wow multitudes of fans all across the globe. Thanks to the warm reception of their acclaimed 2019 album release “Blood, Collective Soul” is quite galvanized to add as much fresh material into their live sets as they can.

Swindell, a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum rising superstar, released “Single Saturday Night” for his fans in May 2020 to give them new music after he had to pause his headlining Down To Earth Tour and come off the road amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Styx and Collective Soul range from $35 to $127, plus fees. Swindell tickets range from $39 to $99, plus fees.