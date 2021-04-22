yourTicket: Hastings College Theatre takes spring play to the great outdoors

HASTINGS — Hastings College Theatre is hosting a live outdoor production for its last show of the 2020-21 academic year.
“The Terrible Infants,” written by Oliver Lansley and Samuel Wyer and directed by Sarah Nottage-Tacey, will take the stage April 29 through May 2 in the Chautauqua Park Pavillion on West Fifth Street. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Performances are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. For those in attendance, face masks are required.
“The Terrible Infants” is based on a series of twisted tales and blends puppetry, performance and dark storytelling into a sensory theatrical experience suited for big kids and small grown-ups. “Infants” dazzles with puppets made by the Hastings College puppetry class, while the high-energy performance by the cast is sure to pull the audience in with its whimsy and irreverence. This is the first — and only — in-person production of the year for Hastings College Theatre.
Tickets are also available for the second senior capstone production, “You Do Love Me … Don’t You?” by Claire Demmer. It is showing via Zoom this weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To receive a link for that show, email tickets@hastings.edu.
Auditions for baseball musical set for May 2, 4
Auditions for “Alexander, Baseball Legend” are planned for May 2 and May 4 in Grand Island.
Director Carol Quandt is seeking young men between the ages of 15 and 30 who can portray baseball players in the musical. They don’t have to turn a double play, but they must be able to sing and dance. Show choir skills are helpful but not required. Those who audition should bring a prepared song.
Auditions are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Create 308, 220 W. Third St.
The musical, which is about Grover Cleveland Alexander, will be presented June 11-13 at Northwest High School.
“Alexander, Baseball Legend” received its premiere in 2019 at the St. Paul American Legion Club.
The show, written by Quandt, will not be presented this year in St. Paul during Grover Cleveland Alexander Days.
Pinewood Bowl announces two summer concerts
LINCOLN — The end of June will be a busy time at the Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln.
In addition to the previously announced Chicago performance on Wednesday, June 23, Styx and Collective Soul will perform on Thursday, June 24, followed by Cole Swindell on Friday, June 25. Show time for all three performances is 7 p.m.
The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of “barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts.”
Collective Soul is coming hot off a yearlong celebration of its 25th anniversary in 2019. If anything, these five Georgia-bred rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of a thriving career that has seen them move millions of records and wow multitudes of fans all across the globe. Thanks to the warm reception of their acclaimed 2019 album release “Blood, Collective Soul” is quite galvanized to add as much fresh material into their live sets as they can.
Swindell, a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum rising superstar, released “Single Saturday Night” for his fans in May 2020 to give them new music after he had to pause his headlining Down To Earth Tour and come off the road amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Styx and Collective Soul range from $35 to $127, plus fees. Swindell tickets range from $39 to $99, plus fees.
Tickets are also on sale for Chicago, ($56 to $176), and the Goo Goo Dolls ($62.50 to $132.50), who are set to perform July 31. Both of these shows were rescheduled from 2020 and tickets purchased for those shows will be honored.