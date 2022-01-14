yourTicket: January Heritage Hour to explore life of Elizabeth Abbott

The January meeting of Heritage Hour will explore the life of Elizabeth Griffin Abbott, the champion of the Grand Island Public Library and matriarch of the Abbott Family, at 2 p.m. Sunday, in meeting room BC at the library, 1124 W. Second St.
Elizabeth’s husband, O.A., was a well-known lawyer and the first lieutenant governor of Nebraska. Her daughters Grace and Edith were pioneers of social reform and co-founders of the modern field of social work.
In addition to her family’s accomplishments, Elizabeth Abbott herself was a remarkable woman. Born in DeKalb County, Illinois, her family was members of the Society of Friends (Quakers) and abolitionists who participated in the Underground Railroad. She was also a suffragette, frequently hosting Susan B. Anthony in the family’s Grand Island home.
Abbott was also the champion of the Grand Island Public Library. With her tireless work, the Grand Island Free Library became a reality in 1884; she served as one of the founding members of the Grand Island Library Board from 1884 until 1932. She was instrumental in procuring the building of the original Grand Island Carnegie Library Building and the library groundbreaking ceremony attended by President Theodore Roosevelt.
Sue Clement will lead the discussion.
Heritage Hour is a partnership program of local community history organizations including the Grand Island Public Library, the Hall County Historical Society, Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society and the Betsey Hager Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Heritage Hour is the third Sunday of the month and covers a wide variety of local history and genealogy-related topics.
For more information, call Clement at 308-381-1688, or the library at 308-385-5333.
Abbott sisters focus of Saturday Friendship Gathering on Jan. 22
WOOD RIVER — Michelle Setlik, area community/family historian, will share stories of the Abbott women at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Wood River High School (theater entrance), 13800 W. Wood River Road.
The Abbott family left an indelible mark in Nebraska from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Remarkably, the women of the family left as big (or bigger) legacy as the men.
Elizabeth, Carrie, Ellen, Edith, Grace and Sabra forged their own paths, influencing generations in Nebraska and beyond.
This presentation is a part of the Celebrate Wood River Saturday Friendship Gatherings. The program is open to the public, and free, thanks to the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift.
A free will offering will be accepted to help make future programs possible.
For more information, call 308-583-2606.
Tickets on sale for Liederkranz Children’s Theater
Tickets are now on sale for two one-act plays to be presented as part of the Catherine Fosket Children’s Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29 and 30.
Show time for “The Thirty Three Little Pigs,” by Brian Taylor, and “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth,” by Jeremy Johnson and Brian Taylor, is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Liederkranz, 403 W. First St.
This is the first show since January 2020. The cast includes children in third through eighth grade.
The audience will “squeal with delight” watching “The Thirty Three Little Pigs.” The 33 pigs in the meadow continuously outsmart the hungry wolf, much in the style of Roadrunner and Coyote or Tom and Jerry. From Straw, Stick and Brick pigs to Pirate, Chef and Ninja pigs (plus 27 endearing others!), they each have their chance to misdirect, heckle and hound the bumbling Big Bad Wolf, who only finds himself further and further from getting his fill of little piggies.
In “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth,” alien daytime talk show host Valendia Vortex and her rambunctious invertebrate sidekick, Troq, are searching for superior beings on the planet Earth. They call upon today’s guests — Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, a werewolf, and the invisible woman — to prove their universal mettle! But vampire “Vladdy” is plain old batty, Frankenstein’s monster is frenzied, Wolfie is just a hyper pup, and Invisible Woman, who appears (if you can call it that) via video, has an extraordinary gift that’s really no gift at all!
Angie Liske and Steven Gobel are the directors,
Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults; children 3 and younger are admitted free. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware and the Liederkranz. Masks are recommended, but not required.
The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre is named after the late Catherine Fosket, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Fosket was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production. After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund a scholarship established in her name.
For more information, contact Jeannee Mueller Fossberg at 308-379-2015, Liske at 308-940-1365, or the Liederkranz, 308-382-9337.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.
For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.
