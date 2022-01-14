yourTicket: January Heritage Hour to explore life of Elizabeth Abbott

In “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth,” alien daytime talk show host Valendia Vortex and her rambunctious invertebrate sidekick, Troq, are searching for superior beings on the planet Earth. They call upon today’s guests — Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, a werewolf, and the invisible woman — to prove their universal mettle! But vampire “Vladdy” is plain old batty, Frankenstein’s monster is frenzied, Wolfie is just a hyper pup, and Invisible Woman, who appears (if you can call it that) via video, has an extraordinary gift that’s really no gift at all!

Angie Liske and Steven Gobel are the directors,

Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults; children 3 and younger are admitted free. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware and the Liederkranz. Masks are recommended, but not required.