yourTicket: Lauren Friesen to present ‘The Dutch Golden Age: Mennonites to the Core’ in Henderson

Megan Sharp will present “The Life and Times of J.H. Berryman,” an early Merrick County pioneer. Who was Berryman; where and when was he born? What did his early life entail? How did Berryman get to Merrick County and what did he do when he arrived? What impact did J. H. Berryman make on the community? How did he die and where is he buried?

Chairman Bill Bolte will conduct a brief business meeting in which a report will include the progress of the new museum facility as well as fundraising.

The hall is located at 17th Avenue and 17th Street. The venue itself is significant to the program. Therefore, anyone connected with the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star is especially invited to attend with others who are interested in the museum and local history.

For more information, call the museum at 308-624-3367.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Free Guy” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.