yourTicket: Lauren Friesen to present ‘The Dutch Golden Age: Mennonites to the Core’ in Henderson

HENDERSON — Lauren Friesen will present a visual lecture, “The Dutch Golden Age: Mennonite to the Core,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the Heartland High School theater in Henderson
Friesen is a native of Henderson who has written and taught extensively in the areas of art, theater and religion. He is now a David M. French Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Michigan.
The Dutch Golden Age (1530-1735) was an era when Mennonites flourished in the visual arts, medicine, business, education, theater, poetry, theology and publication. Mennonites were deeply engaged, and often the leaders, in all of these endeavors.
This illustrated presentation will cover the basic contours of that Mennonite involvement. Attention will be given to Carel van Mander (art schools), Nicolas Bidloo (medicine), Joost von den Vondel (drama), Hans de Reis (Benevolent Society) and Rembrandt’s complex affiliation with the Mennonites.
The public is welcome to attend this event sponsored by Henderson Heritage and Tourism free of charge, although donations are always appreciated.
For more information contact Suzanne at 402-723-4252.
Merrick County Historical Museum to meet Sept. 12
CENTRAL CITY — After the absence of public meetings with programs and brief business meetings, Merrick County Historical Museum is set to host a program and meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Masonic Hall in Central City.
Megan Sharp will present “The Life and Times of J.H. Berryman,” an early Merrick County pioneer. Who was Berryman; where and when was he born? What did his early life entail? How did Berryman get to Merrick County and what did he do when he arrived? What impact did J. H. Berryman make on the community? How did he die and where is he buried?
Chairman Bill Bolte will conduct a brief business meeting in which a report will include the progress of the new museum facility as well as fundraising.
The hall is located at 17th Avenue and 17th Street. The venue itself is significant to the program. Therefore, anyone connected with the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star is especially invited to attend with others who are interested in the museum and local history.
For more information, call the museum at 308-624-3367.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Free Guy” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there’s no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
