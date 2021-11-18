yourTicket: Merrick Arts Council Christmas show set for Nov. 28

CENTRAL CITY — Get ready to kick off the Christmas season with Merrick Arts Council’s holiday treat, featuring vocalist Mary Carrick and her combo performing “A Holly Jolly Christmas Cabaret” on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Show time is 2 p.m. in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.
Carrick brings her dynamic vocals, charm and theatrical flair to the stage for a nostalgic performance of festive favorites and familiar chestnuts, along with toe tapping holiday gems. She will be accompanied by a small combo. Known for her lush, expressive and shimmering voice and for her ability to connect with audiences, Carrick is a fearless singer with a gift for storytelling through song.
She has worked with numerous performing arts organizations across the Omaha metropolitan area, including Opera Omaha, the Rose, Omaha Symphony and many theaters. She performs across the Midwest as a concert and cabaret singer in a variety of venues, and made her Chicago cabaret debut in 2012 with her solo show, “On My Way.”
If not a member of Merrick Arts Council, tickets can be purchased at the door or prior to the show by calling the Central City Chamber of Commerce Office at 308-946-3897 or emailing MAC at macatthepac@gmail.com Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for students.
UNK Theatre presenting student-directed plays
KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney is presenting a pair of one-acts from renowned English playwright Peter Shaffer.
Performances of “The White Liars” and “Black Comedy” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the UNK’s Miriam Drake Theatre.
“The White Liars” depicts a fateful encounter between a down-and-out fortune teller, a rock musician and his agent. The agent bribes the fortune teller to fake some hocus-pocus over a crystal ball, ostensibly to discourage the musician from pursuing his girlfriend. In the end, the trickery entangles each of them in a dense web of deception.
This play is directed by UNK senior Danny Grimm of Amherst.
In “Black Comedy,” lovesick and desperate sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d’arte “borrowed” from the absent antique collector next door, hoping to impress his fiancée’s pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Miller is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords and other snares impede Miller’s frantic attempts to return the purloined items before the light is restored.
UNK senior Bryce Emde of Grand Island is the director for “Black Comedy.”
The performances run approximately 2-1/2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. All seating is general admission. Face masks are strongly encouraged for audience members, but not required. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and non-UNK students; $7 each for groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID.
For reservations, contact the UNK Theatre Box Office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu. Box office hours are 12:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each performance.
Red Cloud gallery hosts exhibit featuring Native pop art
RED CLOUD — “49 Minutes of Fame: An Exhibition of Native Pop Art” is on display through Dec. 14 at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery, in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month.
The exhibit features nine Native American pop artists, including: Johnnie Diacon, Katie Dorame, Chase Earles, Dustin Mater, Marlena Myles, Sarah Rowe, Nathaniel Ruleaux, Arigon Starr and Micah Wesley.
“49 Minutes of Fame” plays on a name for powwow after-parties and takes a capacious view of pop art. The show will feature pop interpretations of traditional materials, artistic appropriations of popular mythologies, and artistic works that “pop” tired myths and stereotypes.
This exhibit is curated by Tom Farris of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and member of the Cherokee Nation and Otoe-Missouria tribe, and Todd Richardson, James R. Schumacher Chair of Ethics and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Goodrich Scholarship Program professor. Some of the works will be for sale — proceeds will benefit the artists while helping to support the mission of the Willa Cather Foundation.
The gallery is operated by the National Willa Cather Center, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays, Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission fee.
For more information, contact the center online at www.willacather.org or by phone at 402-746-2653.
