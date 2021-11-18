yourTicket: Merrick Arts Council Christmas show set for Nov. 28

The performances run approximately 2-1/2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. All seating is general admission. Face masks are strongly encouraged for audience members, but not required. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and non-UNK students; $7 each for groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID.

For reservations, contact the UNK Theatre Box Office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu. Box office hours are 12:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each performance.

Red Cloud gallery hosts exhibit featuring Native pop art

RED CLOUD — “49 Minutes of Fame: An Exhibition of Native Pop Art” is on display through Dec. 14 at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery, in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month.

The exhibit features nine Native American pop artists, including: Johnnie Diacon, Katie Dorame, Chase Earles, Dustin Mater, Marlena Myles, Sarah Rowe, Nathaniel Ruleaux, Arigon Starr and Micah Wesley.

“49 Minutes of Fame” plays on a name for powwow after-parties and takes a capacious view of pop art. The show will feature pop interpretations of traditional materials, artistic appropriations of popular mythologies, and artistic works that “pop” tired myths and stereotypes.