yourTicket: Studio K to host ‘First Friday Art Opening’ reception

Peggy Kokes-Alloway, Kate Wolf and Sarah Hansen will present “Women of Strength,” a celebration of great female artists, during November at Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.
The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and remain on display through November.
Kokes-Alloway was raised on a farm/ranch at the foot of the Nebraska sandhills. Growing up riding horses, fishing and gardening, she always had a strong connection to nature. At an early age, she discovered her passion for art and chose that as her major at Kearney State College. She has shown her work locally, as well as other galleries from Denver to Chicago. Alloway has won numerous awards including several excellent awards through ANAC. In “Women of Strength” she will feature pieces inspired by recent travels.
Wolf has been passionate about art since childhood when her grandfather, author and illustrator F.C. Harmer, introduced her to storytelling through art. At an early age, she achieved some recognition as an editorial cartoonist in newspapers. Over the years, she experimented with all types of media before finding her true expression in mixed media and collage. In this exhibit, she will pay homage to her two favorite artists, Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo.
Hansen has been producing and exhibiting art since the time she could hold a paintbrush. Her work has been featured in galleries throughout the state of Nebraska. She is a member of Artissimo’s Art Club and routinely exhibits at the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs annual conference. She specializes in acrylic painting and batik, and her work focuses on capturing the interactions of light, land and water.
Gallery hours at Studio K, 112 W. Third St., are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Vocalists bring past, present harmonies to Grand Island stage
Veritas, a male vocal quintet with three tenors, a baritone and a bass, will perform at 7:30 o,n, Monday, Nov. 8, in the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium
Together since 2012, the performers employ their backgrounds in opera, musical theater, rock, gospel and pop to create the “wall of sound” for which they are known. They vary the performance with a cappella, piano accompaniment and some orchestral tracks.
Their talents are showcased in a program called Decades, including a beloved hymns and patriotic standards intermingled with hits from the ’20s/’30s, ’40s/’50s, ’60s/’70s, and today. Such favorites as “Stardust,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Phantom of the Opera” and recognizable favorites from Simon and Garfunkel to the band Chicago are included in the program.
Veritas offers highly artistic arrangements sure to capture the hearts of every listener. Their five-part harmony is rich, smooth, and lush; their connection with the audience is smooth and easy.
To ensure the health of its members, concert attendees will be required to comply with the current policy of Grand Island Public Schools regarding the use of masks.
Membership in the Concert Association is $60 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door are $30. More information is available at giconcerts.org.
The rest of the season includes David Shannon, Feb. 28; Kassia Ensemble featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, March 14; and Cassandré Faimon-Haygood, April 10.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend GI concerts may do so for a small fee. Grand Island members may attend concerts only in Norfolk and Fairbury because of COVID restrictions.
Loper Opera presenting ‘American Voices’ Saturday and Sunday
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will showcase American opera during a pair of weekend performances.
Loper Opera’s “American Voices” is a pastiche of both older and newer works from composers Kurt Weill, Aaron Copland, Ricky Ian Gordon, Jake Heggie and Jennifer Higdon. The scenes are produced in concert staging with large projections to evoke time, settings and sentiment.
“There is a rich legacy of opera written by American composers that stretches nearly 100 years and continues with exciting new works written and produced today. The excerpts on this program reflect the diverse stories of Americans in urban and rural settings from the Civil War to contemporary times,” said Director Anne Foradori, a professor in UNK’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
Performances of “American Voices” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in UNK’s Fine Arts Recital Hall. The program, sung in English, is about 70 minutes. Admission is free.
The cast consists of UNK students Zachary Allen, Steven Boldt, Daisy Hawkins, Rochelle Hazelton, Zac Ochsner, Hannah Petersen and Maximus Wohler, along with the UNK Men’s Choir, UNK graduate Katherine Ridder, professor Sharon Campbell, who chairs the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, and Kearney High School junior Emma Jahn.
Hastings theater to present ‘Miracle on 34th Street’
HASTINGS — Hastings Community Theatre will present “Miracle on 34th Street” over two weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 12.
Based partly on the classic movie of the same name, this heartwarming holiday classic tells the story of the last-minute replacement Santa for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade who claims to be the real Kris Kringle. Experience the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Full of laughs, holiday magic and music, it’s perfect for families looking for a way to experience the joy of live theatre during the holidays.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-21, at the theater located inside Good Samaritan Village, 515 S. Fourth Ave.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students and are available online at www.hctheatre.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door if available.
Merrick County Historical Museum to honor veterans
PALMER — The Merrick County Historical Museum will host an event to honor veterans Sunday, Nov. 14, in Palmer.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by members of the American Legion Auxiliary at the Legion Club, 905 Commercial St. There will be a nominal charge.
At 2 p.m., Ron Kunze will present “Trodding the soil 70 and 75 years after my fathers gave all to help liberate a Belgium village in World War II.”
For information, contact the museum at 308-624-3367, Bill Bolte at 308-390-3038, or Ruth Ferris 308-940-0636.
