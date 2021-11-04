yourTicket: Studio K to host ‘First Friday Art Opening’ reception

Peggy Kokes-Alloway, Kate Wolf and Sarah Hansen will present “Women of Strength,” a celebration of great female artists, during November at Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.

The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and remain on display through November.

Kokes-Alloway was raised on a farm/ranch at the foot of the Nebraska sandhills. Growing up riding horses, fishing and gardening, she always had a strong connection to nature. At an early age, she discovered her passion for art and chose that as her major at Kearney State College. She has shown her work locally, as well as other galleries from Denver to Chicago. Alloway has won numerous awards including several excellent awards through ANAC. In “Women of Strength” she will feature pieces inspired by recent travels.

Wolf has been passionate about art since childhood when her grandfather, author and illustrator F.C. Harmer, introduced her to storytelling through art. At an early age, she achieved some recognition as an editorial cartoonist in newspapers. Over the years, she experimented with all types of media before finding her true expression in mixed media and collage. In this exhibit, she will pay homage to her two favorite artists, Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo.