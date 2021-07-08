yourTicket: Summer concert series continues with Jessy Karr Band

After a week off, the summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department continues with the Jessy Karr Band at 8 p.m. today (Thursday) at Grace Abbott Park.
Playing a variety of tunes, this band will have something for music lovers of all ages.
The summer series wraps up at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with Code Blue at Buechler Park.
There is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs. For more information, call 308-385-0290.
Library teen art contest runs through July 31
The Grand Island Public Library invites tweens and teens ages 10-18 to enter its annual Teen Art Contest as part of the Tails and Tales summer reading program.
Participants may enter up to two pieces of art such as paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, woodcarvings, poetry, short stories less than 500 words, or any other creative works that can be displayed in the Library Art Alcove wall or surrounding area.
Entries will be accepted through July 31 and must be ready to hang or display.
Entries will be on display through July and judged during the first week of August. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: middle school and high school. Winners will be notified by Aug. 7.
For more information on the library’s summer programming, visit www.gilibrary.org or call 308-385-5333.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Queen Bees” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement communit— just temporarily. Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Rated PG-13 for drug use, suggestive material and some language.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.